The NCAA denied Arizona State basketball guard Adam Miller’s waiver to play this season after his second undergraduate transfer, head coach Bobby Hurley announced on Friday.

Hurley said Miller and his family will “look to appeal and fight for what is right,” saying he knows the decision was not easy to handle.

Miller, a redshirt junior, transferred to ASU last offseason after playing at LSU from 2021-23. He spent the 2020-21 season with Illinois.

The NCAA voted to limit waivers for second-time undergraduate transfers in January, making it harder to gain eligibility, although players could apply if injury or a mental health condition caused them to transfer. The same restrictions kept ASU football players Jake Smith and Xavion Alford off the field in 2023.

“After spending the last few months with Adam as we awaited the decision, I know this news does not come easy for him. My primary focus is Adam’s mental health and ensuring he has the proper support and care during this difficult time,” Hurley said.

“Since arriving on campus, Adam has excelled as a student-athlete. I cannot emphasize enough how impressed I am with Adam’s character and integrity. He is an integral member of this program. Despite Adam’s diligence and dedication to providing the NCAA any additional information they needed for his mental health case, his waiver was still denied.”

Miller missed the entire 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, but he returned and started 33 games for the Tigers last year. He was a four-star recruit out of high school after he was a two-time Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year winner.

The 6-foot-3 guard getting denied hurts Arizona State’s backcourt depth. He averaged 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 2022-23, shooting 33.6% from the floor.

Miller was teammates with ASU center Shawn Phillips Jr. at LSU, who also transferred ahead of this season.

ASU has three more games on its non-conference schedule before facing Stanford on Dec. 29.

Hurley’s squad has been undermanned with bigs Phillips and Zane Meeks missing time due to injuries along with Miller’s absence.

The Sun Devils face San Diego on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

