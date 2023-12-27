Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Cardinals-Eagles injury report: Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown out Wednesday

Dec 27, 2023, 3:25 PM | Updated: 5:03 pm

Arizona Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown warms up ahead of practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, receiver Hollywood Brown and pass rusher Zaven Collins did not participate in practice Wednesday in the ramp-up to face the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

Arizona (3-12) also listed defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter as a non-participant as he awaits an injured reserve placement due to a knee issue.

Murray (illness) and Collins (ankle) played Sunday in a loss to the Chicago Bears, while Brown sat as he continues to battle a lingering heel injury.

Limited in action on Wednesday for Arizona were safety Andre Chachere (shoulder), pass rusher Victor Dimukeje (foot), inside linebacker Owen Pappoe (ankle), cornerbacks Bobby Price (quadricep) and Garrett Williams (knee), plus defensive tackles Luke Fotu (hand) and Kevin Strong (knee).

Here’s a look at the Cardinals’ injury report and an estimation for the Eagles (11-4), who held a walk-through practice on Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals-Philadelphia Eagles injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP
Zaven Collins OLB Ankle DNP
Jonathan Ledbetter DL Knee DNP
Kyler Murray QB Illness DNP
Andre Chachere S Shoulder Limited
Victor Dimukeje OLB Foot Limited
Leki Fotu DT Hand Limited
Owen Pappoe LB Ankle Limited
Bobby Price CB Quadricep Limited
Kevin Strong DT Knee Limited
Garrett Williams CB Knee Limited

Philadelphia Eagles

 

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Darius Slay CB Knee DNP
Zach Cunningham LB Knee Limited
Nicholas Morrow LB Abdomen Limited
Landon Dickerson G Thumb Full
Avonte Maddox CB Pectoral Full

