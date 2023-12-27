ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Cardinals-Eagles injury report: Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown out Wednesday
Dec 27, 2023, 3:25 PM | Updated: 5:03 pm
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, receiver Hollywood Brown and pass rusher Zaven Collins did not participate in practice Wednesday in the ramp-up to face the Philadelphia Eagles this week.
Arizona (3-12) also listed defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter as a non-participant as he awaits an injured reserve placement due to a knee issue.
Murray (illness) and Collins (ankle) played Sunday in a loss to the Chicago Bears, while Brown sat as he continues to battle a lingering heel injury.
Limited in action on Wednesday for Arizona were safety Andre Chachere (shoulder), pass rusher Victor Dimukeje (foot), inside linebacker Owen Pappoe (ankle), cornerbacks Bobby Price (quadricep) and Garrett Williams (knee), plus defensive tackles Luke Fotu (hand) and Kevin Strong (knee).
Here’s a look at the Cardinals’ injury report and an estimation for the Eagles (11-4), who held a walk-through practice on Wednesday.
Arizona Cardinals-Philadelphia Eagles injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Heel
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Zaven Collins
|OLB
|Ankle
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Illness
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Andre Chachere
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Victor Dimukeje
|OLB
|Foot
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Leki Fotu
|DT
|Hand
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Bobby Price
|CB
|Quadricep
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Kevin Strong
|DT
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
Philadelphia Eagles
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Darius Slay
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Nicholas Morrow
|LB
|Abdomen
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Landon Dickerson
|G
|Thumb
|Full
|–
|–
|–
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|Pectoral
|Full
|–
|–
|–