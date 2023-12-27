Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, receiver Hollywood Brown and pass rusher Zaven Collins did not participate in practice Wednesday in the ramp-up to face the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

Arizona (3-12) also listed defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter as a non-participant as he awaits an injured reserve placement due to a knee issue.

Murray (illness) and Collins (ankle) played Sunday in a loss to the Chicago Bears, while Brown sat as he continues to battle a lingering heel injury.

Limited in action on Wednesday for Arizona were safety Andre Chachere (shoulder), pass rusher Victor Dimukeje (foot), inside linebacker Owen Pappoe (ankle), cornerbacks Bobby Price (quadricep) and Garrett Williams (knee), plus defensive tackles Luke Fotu (hand) and Kevin Strong (knee).

Here’s a look at the Cardinals’ injury report and an estimation for the Eagles (11-4), who held a walk-through practice on Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals-Philadelphia Eagles injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP – – – Zaven Collins OLB Ankle DNP – – – Jonathan Ledbetter DL Knee DNP – – – Kyler Murray QB Illness DNP – – – Andre Chachere S Shoulder Limited – – – Victor Dimukeje OLB Foot Limited – – – Leki Fotu DT Hand Limited – – – Owen Pappoe LB Ankle Limited – – – Bobby Price CB Quadricep Limited – – – Kevin Strong DT Knee Limited – – – Garrett Williams CB Knee Limited – – –

Philadelphia Eagles

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Darius Slay CB Knee DNP – – Zach Cunningham LB Knee Limited – – – Nicholas Morrow LB Abdomen Limited – – – Landon Dickerson G Thumb Full – – – Avonte Maddox CB Pectoral Full – – –

Follow @AZSports

Presented By