Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Top NFL Draft prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. out for Ohio State in Cotton Bowl vs. Mizzou

Dec 29, 2023, 5:04 PM | Updated: 5:13 pm

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State...

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ARLINGTON (AP) — Two-time AP All-American receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is not playing in the Cotton Bowl for seventh-ranked Ohio State, though the junior has made no announcement on whether he will declare for the NFL draft.

Harrison was among the players listed as unavailable on a pregame report from Ohio State before Friday night’s game against No. 9 Missouri. Also out is starting linebacker and leading tackler Tommy Eichenberg, the fifth-year player who had been questionable because of an arm injury.

If Harrison declares for the draft, the Heisman Trophy finalist is expected to be one of the top picks in April.

The 6-foot-4 Harrison had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He has 155 catches for 2,613 yards and 31 TDs in 38 games for the Buckeyes over the last three seasons.

RELATED STORIES

Harrison was a unanimous AP All-American for the second season in a row and won the Biletnikoff Award that goes to the nation’s top receiver.

While he is with the Buckeyes at the Cotton Bowl, Harrison was mostly on the side when practice sessions were open to reporters. When asked specifically Thursday if Harrison would play, coach Ryan Day had said he wouldn’t answer that question about Harrison or any other players.

“I feel like those are decisions that players make, they and their families. And so I never want to be the one to go out and put it out there,” Day said. “Our guys have been great and professional.”

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What awaits Jonathan Gannon in his return to Philadelphia when Cardinals take on the Eagles?

The first of two final games of the Arizona Cardinals’ NFL season will be a homecoming of sorts for head coach Jonathan Gannon. John Gambadoro and guest host Tim Ring discuss what awaits Gannon in Philadelphia when the Cardinals face the Eagles. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Presented By

2 hours ago

Kyler Murray waves to fans during Week 13...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Eagles injury report: Kyler Murray questionable with illness

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver Hollywood Brown did not participate in practice for the second straight day.

3 hours ago

Hollywood Brown runs after the catch...

Tyler Drake

Has Hollywood Brown played his final snap for the Arizona Cardinals?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and upcoming free agent Hollywood Brown's contract year came to a very unceremonious end on Friday.

3 hours ago

Jeff Driskel at training camp...

Arizona Sports

Browns ink QB Jeff Driskel off Cardinals practice squad

The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Jeff Driskel off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on Friday to bolster the depth chart.

4 hours ago

Hollywood Brown, Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals to place WR Hollywood Brown on IR with heel injury; Kyler Murray to practice

Arizona Cardinals receiver Hollywood Brown will end the season on injured reserve due to a lingering heel issue that limited his production.

7 hours ago

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud attempts a pass...

Tyler Drake

Texans heat index: Houston’s loss to Browns moves Cardinals’ 1st-rounder up

The 2024 NFL Draft is that much closer for the Arizona Cardinals, who have a pair of first-round picks at their disposal.

1 day ago

Top NFL Draft prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. out for Ohio State in Cotton Bowl vs. Mizzou