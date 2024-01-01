Cardinals to face off with Seahawks on Sunday in season finale

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 2:25 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The timing of the game was announced during the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings game in Minneapolis on the Sunday Night Football national broadcast.

Arizona is coming off its biggest win of the season, beating the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, 35-31.

The Cardinals lost 20-10 in northwestern Washington against the Seahawks at Lumen Field during Week 7 on Oct. 22.

Arizona got its lone touchdown on a 25-yard scamper from Joshua Dobbs early in the second quarter. They held a 10-7 lead for just over four minutes before Geno Smith found Jake Bobo for an 18-yard connection to make it 14-10 for Seattle.

Dobbs finished with 146 yards passing and 43 yards on the ground, including the score, for Arizona, while Emari Demercado had 58 yards rushing on 13 carries.

