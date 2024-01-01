Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals to face off with Seahawks on Sunday in season finale

Dec 31, 2023, 9:06 PM

Budda Baker gives a thumbs up...

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts during the second half of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 2:25 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The timing of the game was announced during the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings game in Minneapolis on the Sunday Night Football national broadcast.

Arizona is coming off its biggest win of the season, beating the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, 35-31.

The Cardinals lost 20-10 in northwestern Washington against the Seahawks at Lumen Field during Week 7 on Oct. 22.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona got its lone touchdown on a 25-yard scamper from Joshua Dobbs early in the second quarter. They held a 10-7 lead for just over four minutes before Geno Smith found Jake Bobo for an 18-yard connection to make it 14-10 for Seattle.

Dobbs finished with 146 yards passing and 43 yards on the ground, including the score, for Arizona, while Emari Demercado had 58 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Catch the Cardinals-Seahawks game on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com or 98.7 FM.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts to a touchdown pass during the third quarter agains...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Cardinals deliver early New Year’s gift to fans

The Cardinals' win over the Eagles in Philadelphia was their defining win of 2023. That's among the points from the ArizonaSports' voices.

9 hours ago

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after the Green Bay Packers defeat the Carolina Pant...

Arizona Sports

Bears, via Panthers, clinch No. 1 pick in NFL Draft; Cardinals sit at No. 4

The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to a Carolina Panthers loss and an Arizona Cardinals win.

9 hours ago

Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon chat pregame...

Dan Bickley

Bickley: Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Gannon ruin New Year’s Eve for Eagles

The Cardinals' win over the Eagles was the biggest show of visiting chutzpah in Philly since the D-backs punched their World Series ticket.

10 hours ago

Kyler Murray during Cardinals-Eagles...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray goes off in 2nd half as Cardinals stun Eagles

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray turned in his best stretch of football in 2023 behind a trio of second-half touchdowns.

10 hours ago

James Conner smiles...

Tyler Drake

James Conner’s 1-handed TD catch highlights Cardinals’ win over Eagles

James Conner's one-handed TD catch was the highlight of the third quarter for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

11 hours ago

Garrett Williams at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Garrett Williams out vs. Eagles with ankle injury

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams is questionable to return against the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury.

12 hours ago

Cardinals to face off with Seahawks on Sunday in season finale