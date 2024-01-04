Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

THREADS BLOG

James Harden tributes Arizona State basketball with Harden Vol. 8s in Valley return

Jan 3, 2024, 10:02 PM | Updated: 10:19 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


(X Photo/@SunDevilHoops) (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell) (X Photo/@SunDevilHoops) James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

Arizona State basketball legend and current Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden paid homage to his school on Wednesday while in the Valley to face the Phoenix Suns.

Harden rocked a pair of special maroon and gold Harden Vol. 8s from Adidas that read “ASU” during warmups and the game at Footprint Center.

Harden has debuted several colorways of his newest shoe this season, saying on Instagram they will “be the best hoop shoe two years straight, no debate.”

The one-time league MVP scored 22 points with 11 assists in the kicks, as the Clippers beat the Suns 131-122 on Wednesday.

Harden spent two seasons with ASU, helping the Sun Devils reach the second round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament as a sophomore. He was an All-American and won Pac-10 Player of the Year in 2008-09 before getting drafted No. 3 overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder. His jersey hangs in the rafters at Desert Financial Arena.

He is in his 15th NBA season and joined Los Angeles in an early-season trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Clippers forward P.J. Tucker wore a pair of bright orange Book 1s during warmups, although he did not check into the game. Tucker spent parts of five seasons in Phoenix and was Devin Booker’s teammate.

Threads Blog

Kyler Murray wears a Sidney Crosby sweater before facing the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 31, 2023....

Haboob Blog

Here’s why Kyler Murray wore a Sidney Crosby Penguins jersey in Philadelphia

Kyler Murray got on Philadelphia's bad side before an Arizona Cardinals win by wearing a Sidney Crosby Penguins jersey.

1 day ago

Shawn Marion Jordan 5 PEs...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker tributes Shawn Marion with rare Jordan 5 PEs

Devin Booker warmed up in a pair of black Shawn Marion Jordan 5 PEs with a Suns colorway and the No. 31 stitched on.

19 days ago

(Photo courtesy @GenoDellamorte)...

Arizona Sports

Bickley & Marotta fan creates custom jersey to celebrate Diamondbacks’ World Series run

One Arizona Diamondbacks fan made a custom jersey to represent the MLB club as well as Arizona Sports' Bickley & Marotta.

1 month ago

Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 new uniform/jersey on Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Arizona Diamondbacks unveil new uniforms with emphasis on teal, bring back old logo

The Arizona Diamondbacks released jerseys for the 2024 season. The four new uniforms feature more teal and bring back the D logo.

2 months ago

Phoenix Suns El Valle City Edition uniform jersey...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns release El Valle City Edition uniforms for 2023-24

The Phoenix Suns on Thursday revealed their City Edition jerseys for 2023-24, the "El Valle" look they will don for 13 total games.

2 months ago

Phoenix Suns 'El Valle' NBA In-Season Tournament court...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ ‘El Valle’ NBA In-Season Tournament court revealed

The Phoenix Suns' NBA In-Season Tournament court hints at yet-to-be-revealed "El Valle" City Edition jerseys.

2 months ago

James Harden tributes Arizona State basketball with Harden Vol. 8s in Valley return