No. 8 Arizona basketball’s Caleb Love was one of 25 players who landed on the John R. Wooden Award midseason watch list, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced on Wednesday.

Love and KJ Simpson of Colorado were the two Pac-12 representatives on the list that recognized frontrunners for most outstanding player honors.

The first-year Wildcats guard was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday after he scored 16 points in a win over Colorado and 23 points against Utah in a 92-73 victory on Saturday.

Love was on the Naismith Player of the Year preseason watch list after transferring to Arizona from North Carolina.

He has scored 17.7 points per game in 15 contests this year to lead the Wildcats. He is shooting 44.4% from the floor, 32.3% from deep and 86.7% from the free-throw line. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds, delivers 3.1 assists and nabs a steal per game.

Love has been cooking lately, scoring at least 20 points in six of eight games.

Defending Wooden Award winner Zach Edey of Purdue is back on the list, as are Love’s former UNC teammates Armando Bacot and RJ Davis.

