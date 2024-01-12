Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze on Friday became the latest top receiving prospect to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I think this has been something that’s been brewing for a long time,” the wideout told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on his decision. “Not just the last week or so. I wanted to do whatever I could this season and give it one last ride.”

Odunze’s decision comes a day after No. 1 wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. declared for the draft.

The pair, along with LSU’s Malik Nabers, are considered the top three receiving prospects in this year’s draft.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Odunze racked up career highs across the board with 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games played. He ran the rock twice for 37 yards and a score and also returned a pair of punts for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Based on his production and size, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Odunze slotted in as the No. 5 prospect entering the draft.

Odunze put up four straight 100-yard receiving games to begin the season, and I love his combination of size and speed. He’s big and he knows how to use his body to shield defenders. Since 2020, Odunze has 203 catches for 3,113 yards and 24 scores. He’s used both inside and out. He can make defensive backs miss after the catch. He is going to test extremely well at the combine.

For the Cardinals’ sake, even if they miss out on Harrison Jr., a player being heavily mocked to Arizona at No. 4 overall, the team still has a legit shot at landing a potential game changer in Odunze.

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By