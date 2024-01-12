Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Washington’s Rome Odunze declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Jan 12, 2024, 10:47 AM

Rome Odunze celebrates...

Rome Odunze #1 of the Washington Huskies reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze on Friday became the latest top receiving prospect to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I think this has been something that’s been brewing for a long time,” the wideout told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on his decision. “Not just the last week or so. I wanted to do whatever I could this season and give it one last ride.”

Odunze’s decision comes a day after No. 1 wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. declared for the draft.

RELATED STORIES

The pair, along with LSU’s Malik Nabers, are considered the top three receiving prospects in this year’s draft.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Odunze racked up career highs across the board with 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games played. He ran the rock twice for 37 yards and a score and also returned a pair of punts for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Based on his production and size, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Odunze slotted in as the No. 5 prospect entering the draft.

Odunze put up four straight 100-yard receiving games to begin the season, and I love his combination of size and speed. He’s big and he knows how to use his body to shield defenders. Since 2020, Odunze has 203 catches for 3,113 yards and 24 scores. He’s used both inside and out. He can make defensive backs miss after the catch. He is going to test extremely well at the combine.

For the Cardinals’ sake, even if they miss out on Harrison Jr., a player being heavily mocked to Arizona at No. 4 overall, the team still has a legit shot at landing a potential game changer in Odunze.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Monti Ossenfort speaks at the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

NFL mock draft tracker: What will the Cardinals do with the No. 4 pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

1 hour ago

Jonathan Gannon looks on at practice...

Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon’s 1st year with Cardinals a success, but ‘not good enough’

In many facets, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's first year in Arizona was a success. That's not to say there isn't work to be done.

16 hours ago

Cardinals celebrate in Pittsburgh...

Arizona Sports

Wolf & Luke’s Pigskin Awards for the Arizona Cardinals

With the Cardinals' season wrapped up, it's time for Arizona Sports' Wolf & Luke to hand out some hardware in the inaugural Pigskin Awards.

20 hours ago

Marvin Harrison catches a pass...

Tyler Drake

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Ohio State wide receiver and projected top-five pick Marvin Harrison Jr. has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

23 hours ago

Justin Fields high fives Matt Eberflus...

Tyler Drake

Which teams ahead of Cardinals in 2024 NFL Draft need a quarterback?

Three teams stand ahead of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft. Just how bad do they need a franchise QB?

2 days ago

Daniel Arias at practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals sign WR Daniel Arias, 3 others to future deals

The Cardinals signed WR Daniel Arias, CB Darren Hall, S Verone McKinley III and OL Austen Pleasants to future contracts on Tuesday.

3 days ago

Washington’s Rome Odunze declares for 2024 NFL Draft