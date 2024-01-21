Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Former Saguaro OL Parker Brailsford commits to Alabama

Jan 21, 2024, 10:15 AM

Former Saguaro OL Parker Brailsford is transferring from Washington. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Spo...

Former Saguaro OL Parker Brailsford is transferring from Washington. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

As Washington undergoes a football program overhaul with the departure of Kalen DeBoer and arrival of Jedd Fisch, the roster continues to do the same with former Saguaro offensive lineman Parker Brailsford committing to Alabama on Saturday.

The center allowed just one sack last season on 612 pass block attempts. He announced he was entering the transfer portal last Monday.

The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Brailsford redshirted as a freshman in 2022 but started all 15 games for the Huskies during their national runner-up season in 2023. He graded out as the second-best center in the country by Pro Football Focus.

He was named to the Freshman All-America First Team and All-Pac-12 Second Team for his play.

According to On3 Sports, Brailsford will have three years of eligibility remaining.

In high school playing for the Saguaro Sabercats, he played in two Open Division state championships, winning one as a senior. He played for coach Jason Mohns, who is now the TE coach at Arizona State.

ASU didn’t offer the three-star Brailsford coming out of high school in 2022, but that was before Mohns arrived.

Leif Fautanu, who will be a redshirt senior this fall, finished the season as the starting center for the Sun Devils and was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

