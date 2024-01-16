Close
Arizona Wildcats CB Ephesians Prysock enters transfer portal

Jan 16, 2024, 3:44 PM

Ephesians Prysock attempts to break up a pass...

Brenden Rice #2 of the USC Trojans makes a catch against Ephesians Prysock #7 of the Arizona Wildcats during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Wildcats cornerback Ephesians Prysock has entered the transfer portal following Jedd Fisch’s decision to join Washington as its next head coach.

“Officially in the transfer portal,” Prysock said on social media on Tuesday morning.

The sophomore is coming off his second season with the Wildcats where he racked 61 tackles, an interception and seven passes defensed across 13 games played, all career marks.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound cornerback is the latest Wildcat to enter the portal after running back Jonah Coleman and quarterback Brayden Dorman did the same.

The portal, which closed earlier this month, reopened for Arizona players following Fisch’s departure for Washington. They have 30 days to decide whether or not to test the portal or stay put in Tucson.

It’s not just Fisch heading to Washington, either, as a good majority of his coaching staff is expected to join him in Washington.

“It’s going to be our goal to get all of them here and to get that crew together and stay together,” Fisch told reporters during his introductory press conference on Tuesday. “We have some fantastic coaches.

“I hope all of them come with us here and we’re able to bring that camaraderie, the personal touch, the families all together and I think we will.”

Other names to watch as Arizona goes through the head-coaching change include quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

In 12 games played last season, Fifita threw for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns to six interceptions as a redshirt freshman.

McMillan meanwhile caught 90 balls for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns across 13 games.

