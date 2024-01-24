Close
Report: Former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury interviews for Eagles OC job

Jan 23, 2024, 8:22 PM

Kliff Kingsbury...

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to former head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals while Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks by at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and play caller Kliff Kingsbury virtually interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their open offensive coordinator position on Tuesday, reports NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Kingsbury is a year removed from his Arizona departure and spent the 2023 season as a senior offensive analyst at USC under coach Lincoln Riley.

He previously interviewed for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator position, but Chicago turned to former Seattle Seahawks OC Shane Waldron. Brian Johnson was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator in 2023, but he will not return to the position after the Eagles were eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Kingsbury spent 2019-22 with the Cardinals after six years as head coach of Texas Tech, where his Air Raid offenses were very productive. Kingsbury’s Cardinals teams went 28-37-1 with one playoff berth and no postseason wins before he and general manager Steve Keim were fired after a 4-13 season.

Nick Sirianni remains the head coach of the Eagles and has called plays for them at points of his tenure. Philadelphia made the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium a year ago and subsequently lost both coordinators to head coaching jobs, with DC Jonathan Gannon taking over the Cardinals and Shane Steichen the Indianapolis Colts. They are looking to fill both spots this offseason.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts played college football at Oklahoma for Riley, a potential connection for Kingsbury.

The Eagles do not play the Cardinals next season.

