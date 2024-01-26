Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CHARACTER COUNTS

Arizona basketball coaches to wear shoes designed by kids for Coaches vs. Cancer

Jan 25, 2024, 6:47 PM

(X Screenshot/@ArizonaMBB)

(X Screenshot/@ArizonaMBB)

Vincent DeAngelis's Profile Picture

BY VINCENT DEANGELIS


Arizona Sports

The Arizona basketball coaching and support staff will wear specially designed versions of Nike Air Force 1 shoes on Thursday against Oregon State in support of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) “Coaches vs. Cancer” and “Suits and Sneakers” Week.

Patients at Diamond Children’s Medical Center, part of Banner Health in Tucson, colored and painted the shoes with help from Arizona men’s basketball players Caleb Love, Kylan Boswell and Keshad Johnson to help raise awareness for the fight against cancer.

“It shows how grateful you are for your personal experience,” Boswell said on KGUN. “I never had to deal with something like that in my life.”

RELATED STORIES

Coaches vs. Cancer and Suits and Sneakers Week is a nationwide event during which basketball coaches unite to build awareness and fundraise.

Wearing these sneakers serves as a visible reminder of the support across basketball of the mission of the American Cancer Society.

“Knowing that you can put a smile on kid’s faces, especially with what they are going through, is amazing for me,” Love said.

“At Arizona Basketball, we fight for something that is more than basketball,” Johnson said. “We fight for the whole community of Tucson.”

Lots of the sneakers painted have a U of A resemblance with the red, blue and white, but some are more abstract, with patients being as young as 16 months old holding paint brushes, according to KGUN.

“Let’s put a smile on their face,” Love said. “Let’s do it for them.”

Character Counts

Frankie Collins #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts after scoring against the USC Trojans dur...

David Veenstra

Arizona State’s Frankie Collins to donate $20 to Sacramento elementary schools for every steal

Arizona State's Frankie Collins announced he will donate $20 to an elementary school in Sacramento, California for every steal he collects. 

2 hours ago

...

Vincent DeAngelis

Arcadia’s Aani Nagaiah inspires people through music, sports and research

Aani Nagaiah is a senior at Arcadia High School who volunteers, plays three different sports and is even a nonprofit owner.

10 days ago

Rob Gronkowski...

Vincent DeAngelis

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski surprises Phoenix veteran with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Rob Gronkowski worked with USAA, and the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to award Graham Dorsey with a trip to Super Bowl LVIII.

13 days ago

Westwood Softball...

Character Counts

Westwood’s Elizabeth Preston building leadership experience in JROTC, softball

Westwood High School senior Elizabeth Preston is building a resume full of leadership experience beyond her role on the softball team.

17 days ago

Valley Vista High School's Stephen Neal III...

Character Counts

Valley Vista student making impact on baseball field and off it with voice

Valley Vista's Stephen Neal III found a way to succeed through multiple interests while making a huge impact within his school's programs.

24 days ago

Kansas Jayhawks...

Arizona Sports

Kansas, UNLV football teams give back in Phoenix for holidays before bowl game

Before Kansas and UNLV kick off Tuesday at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the two teams ingratiated themselves to the Valley by giving back.

1 month ago

Arizona basketball coaches to wear shoes designed by kids for Coaches vs. Cancer