ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Can Arizona State still make the NCAA tournament after loss to Oregon?

Jan 26, 2024, 5:27 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis react to Arizona State men’s basketball’s loss to Oregon in Eugene on Thursday.

Coming into the matchup, the winner of the game would remain in first place in the Pac-12 as both teams sat at 5-2 in conference play. The game started well for the Sun Devils. They led by as much as 10 points in the first half and had a 33-28 lead at halftime. However, Oregon shot the lights out in the second half and ASU lost 80-61. In the second half, Oregon shot 69.2% from the field and was 4-of-7 from the 3-point line.

The loss drops ASU to just 11-8 on the season and 5-3 in conference play. The Sun Devils will face Oregon State on Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will be on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Schnell, Morrison and Vareldzis did not just react to the Oregon loss. They also discussed how Arizona football hired a couple of former Sun Devil assistant coaches as assistant coaches on the Wildcats’ staff. Morrison also interviews ASU women’s basketball guard Jalyn Brown after her 34-point performance on Sunday in the Sun Devils’ first conference win of the season over Washington.

