Arizona State basketball has made a habit of erasing large deficits this season and throughout Bobby Hurley’s tenure, but they couldn’t get the job done in Saturday’s 84-71 loss to Oregon State in Corvallis.

The Sun Devil offense started slow, scoring just eight points in the first 11 minutes. By then, ASU was already down 23-8 to a Beavers squad that was still riding the high of Thursday’s win at the buzzer over No. 9 Arizona.

ASU wing Jamiya Neal hit a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game, but the Sun Devils missed their next 18 attempts from distance.

The Sun Devils (11-9, 5-4) went on an 11-2 run after the 23-8 start with Frankie Collins scoring or assisting on each of the made field goals. But as soon as ASU could pull within six, Oregon State responded with an 11-4 run to get some separation back.

The Beavers (11-9, 3-6) led by as much as 19 early in the second half, but ASU didn’t go away, pressing and forcing turnovers, but were never able to get within single digits.

Jose Perez scored the most for ASU with 19 points, hitting all seven of his free throws. Collins added 14 points with six steals.

Jordan Pope led the show for the Beavers after he called for curtains in the win over Arizona, finishing with 19 points and six assists. Michael Rataj helped with a 16-point, 10-rebound double double.

Oregon State gets their first home sweep over the Arizona schools since 2015.

The Sun Devils are back behind the 8-ball in the Pac-12 standings with Arizona and Oregon both at 6-3 while Colorado and Washington State sit at 6-4. Utah has a chance to reach 6-4 if they beat Washington at 8 p.m. on Saturday.