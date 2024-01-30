The Arizona State Sun Devils will open their Big 12 football schedule in 2024 with a visit to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The conference released its 2024 football schedule on Tuesday after having already announced opponent matchups through 2027. The conference is expanding to 16 teams this coming season with the Arizona schools joining Colorado and Utah in leaving the Pac-12.

ASU hosts BYU, Utah, Kansas and UCF next season with trips to Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Cincinnati.

Arizona State has two byes: After the Big 12 opener on Sept. 29 and then on the weekend of Oct. 26, four games into the nine-game conference slate.

The Sun Devils and Wildcats will retain their rivalry each year with the 2024 matchup taking place in Tucson on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Here’s a look at the full schedule. Times will be announced at a later date.

2024 Arizona State football schedule

Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Mississippi State

Saturday, Sept. 14 at Texas State

Saturday, Sept. 21 at Texas Tech

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Kansas

Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Utah

Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cincinnati

BYE

Saturday, Nov. 2 at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. UCF

Saturday, Nov. 16 at Kansas State

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. BYU

Saturday, Nov. 30 at Arizona

