Arizona State football’s 2024 Big 12 schedule released
Jan 30, 2024, 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:35 am
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Arizona State Sun Devils will open their Big 12 football schedule in 2024 with a visit to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The conference released its 2024 football schedule on Tuesday after having already announced opponent matchups through 2027. The conference is expanding to 16 teams this coming season with the Arizona schools joining Colorado and Utah in leaving the Pac-12.
ASU hosts BYU, Utah, Kansas and UCF next season with trips to Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Cincinnati.
Arizona State has two byes: After the Big 12 opener on Sept. 29 and then on the weekend of Oct. 26, four games into the nine-game conference slate.
The Sun Devils and Wildcats will retain their rivalry each year with the 2024 matchup taking place in Tucson on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Here’s a look at the full schedule. Times will be announced at a later date.
2024 Arizona State football schedule
Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Wyoming
Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Mississippi State
Saturday, Sept. 14 at Texas State
Saturday, Sept. 21 at Texas Tech
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Kansas
Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Utah
Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cincinnati
BYE
Saturday, Nov. 2 at Oklahoma State
Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. UCF
Saturday, Nov. 16 at Kansas State
Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. BYU
Saturday, Nov. 30 at Arizona