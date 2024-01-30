Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football’s 2024 Big 12 schedule released

Jan 30, 2024, 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:35 am

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils talks with quarterback Jaden Rashada #5 before the NCAAF game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountain America Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona State Sun Devils will open their Big 12 football schedule in 2024 with a visit to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The conference released its 2024 football schedule on Tuesday after having already announced opponent matchups through 2027. The conference is expanding to 16 teams this coming season with the Arizona schools joining Colorado and Utah in leaving the Pac-12.

ASU hosts BYU, Utah, Kansas and UCF next season with trips to Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Cincinnati.

Arizona State has two byes: After the Big 12 opener on Sept. 29 and then on the weekend of Oct. 26, four games into the nine-game conference slate.

The Sun Devils and Wildcats will retain their rivalry each year with the 2024 matchup taking place in Tucson on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Here’s a look at the full schedule. Times will be announced at a later date.

2024 Arizona State football schedule

Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Mississippi State

Saturday, Sept. 14 at Texas State

Saturday, Sept. 21 at Texas Tech

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Kansas

Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Utah

Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cincinnati

BYE

Saturday, Nov. 2 at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. UCF

Saturday, Nov. 16 at Kansas State

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. BYU

Saturday, Nov. 30 at Arizona

Arizona State Football

