Phoenix Mercury sign guard Christyn Williams to training camp contract

Feb 3, 2024, 4:32 PM | Updated: 4:32 pm

Christyn Williams #13 of the UConn Huskies reacts in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardina...

Christyn Williams #13 of the UConn Huskies reacts in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal during the 2022 NCAA Women's Final Four semifinal game at Target Center on April 01, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Mercury signed guard Christyn Williams to a training camp deal on Saturday.

Since the acquisition is a training camp deal, Williams’ contract will not count toward the salary cap until the start of the season, if she is retained.

The 5-foot-11 guard signed a hardship rest-of-season contract with the Mercury last September due to the injuries of Diana Taurasi and Shey Peddy and the absence of Skylar Diggins-Smith, but she did not appear in the final two games of the season because of a left knee injury.

The former No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft began her career in Washington with the Mystics but suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp in April 2022. She has not appeared in an WNBA game yet after a college career in which she received the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the country’s top shooting guard in 2022.

In 2022, she started 33 games and averaged 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.8 minutes per game and helped lead UConn to its first title game appearance since 2016.

Out of Central Arkansas Christian, she was the No. 1 recruit of the Class of 2018 and named the 2018 Gatorade National Player of the Year

The Mercury play the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces on May 14 to begin the season.

