Arizona State can add three-star safety Kyan McDonald from Seattle O’Dea High School as its latest commit to the class of 2024.

The Sun Devils also received a commit from Washington Huskies transfer Jalen Klemm who played in seven games on the offensive line for the Huskies last season.

Along with gaining experience on the national runner-ups this season with the Huskies, Klemm brings an NFL pedigree through his father Adrian.

The elder Klemm played offensive line at Hawaii and won three Super Bowls as a member of the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots and is currently a coach for the Patriots.

McDonald announced his commitment to ASU via his Instagram page.

McDonald was high school teammates with running back Jason Brown, who committed to the Sun Devils in late December.

He is listed at 6 feet, 175 pounds. McDonald is ranked as the 74th best safety in the nation and 11th best player out of Washington based on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He becomes the fifth defensive back to commit to ASU in the 2024 class but just the second safety.

McDonald grades out as the seventh-best player in the class of 2024 for ASU as things stand.

Safe to say head coach Kenny Dillingham was happy with the news.

Follow @AZSports