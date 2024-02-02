Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State adds 3-star Basha receiver Mason Arhin to 2024 class

Feb 2, 2024, 3:25 PM

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham gestures to a player during the college footba...

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham gestures to a player during the college football game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 25, 2023 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Mason Arhin, a 2024 three-star receiver from Basha High School, committed to Arizona State football, he announced on Friday, furthering head coach Kenny Dillingham’s efforts to keep Valley prospects home.

The 6-foot-1 local standout is ranked by 247Sports as a top-35 senior in Arizona and also held offers from Arizona, Northern Arizona, Colorado State and others.

Playing for a Basha Bears squad that was an Open Division semifinalist in his senior season, Arhin was second on the team in receiving yards (702) and touchdowns (seven) but led the team in yards per catch (20.6). Catching passes from Arizona commit-turned-Washington transfer Demond Williams Jr., Arhin was an honorable mention on the AIA 6A Premier regional team.

Although none are of the blue chip variety, Arhin becomes the fifth commitment in ASU’s 2024 freshman class from Arizona. Here are the four he joins.

RELATED STORIES

– DL Ramar Williams, Eastmark (Mesa)

– DL James Giggey, Bradshaw Mountain (Prescott Valley)

– WR Plas Johnson, Chaparral (Scottsdale)

– P Kanyon Floyd, Horizon (Scottsdale)

Additionally, the 2024 transfer class features some local products making their returns to the Valley.

– DB Cole Martin, Basha (Chandler) from Oregon

– K Parker Lewis, Saguaro (Scottsdale) from USC, Ohio State

– LS Tyler Wigglesworth, Mountain Ridge (Glendale) from NAU

Plus, ASU already has a commitment from Hamilton (Chandler) offensive lineman Toby Mealer early in its 2025 class.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards...

Arizona Sports

Report: Arizona State, NCAA near resolution on recruiting violation penalties

Arizona State and the NCAA are close to ending negotiations over alleged recruiting violations under Herm Edwards, reports CBS Sports.

24 hours ago

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing...

Vincent DeAngelis

Six players with Arizona ties weigh in for 2024 Senior Bowl, look to improve NFL Draft stock

Three University of Arizona players, as well as two former ASU players, weighed in and got their measurements taken for the 2024 Senior Bowl

3 days ago

Herm Edwards looks on...

Tyler Drake

Herm Edwards misremembers Arizona State’s recruitment of Brock Purdy

Former Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards clearly forgot his non-recruitment of former Perry QB and current 49er Brock Purdy.

3 days ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State football’s 2024 Big 12 schedule released

The Arizona State Sun Devils will open their Big 12 football schedule in 2024 with a visit to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

3 days ago

Bobby Hurley, ASU...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Can Arizona State still make the NCAA tournament after loss to Oregon?

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys react to Arizona State men's basketball's loss to Oregon on Thursday.

7 days ago

Danny Gonzales, former New Mexico head coach...

Arizona Sports

Former Arizona State DC Danny Gonzales reportedly takes assistant job with rival Wildcats

The Wildcats have agreed to hire former Arizona State defensive coordinator and New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales, reports Pete Thamel.

9 days ago

Arizona State adds 3-star Basha receiver Mason Arhin to 2024 class