Mason Arhin, a 2024 three-star receiver from Basha High School, committed to Arizona State football, he announced on Friday, furthering head coach Kenny Dillingham’s efforts to keep Valley prospects home.

The 6-foot-1 local standout is ranked by 247Sports as a top-35 senior in Arizona and also held offers from Arizona, Northern Arizona, Colorado State and others.

Playing for a Basha Bears squad that was an Open Division semifinalist in his senior season, Arhin was second on the team in receiving yards (702) and touchdowns (seven) but led the team in yards per catch (20.6). Catching passes from Arizona commit-turned-Washington transfer Demond Williams Jr., Arhin was an honorable mention on the AIA 6A Premier regional team.

Although none are of the blue chip variety, Arhin becomes the fifth commitment in ASU’s 2024 freshman class from Arizona. Here are the four he joins.

– DL Ramar Williams, Eastmark (Mesa)

– DL James Giggey, Bradshaw Mountain (Prescott Valley)

– WR Plas Johnson, Chaparral (Scottsdale)

– P Kanyon Floyd, Horizon (Scottsdale)

Additionally, the 2024 transfer class features some local products making their returns to the Valley.

– DB Cole Martin, Basha (Chandler) from Oregon

– K Parker Lewis, Saguaro (Scottsdale) from USC, Ohio State

– LS Tyler Wigglesworth, Mountain Ridge (Glendale) from NAU

Plus, ASU already has a commitment from Hamilton (Chandler) offensive lineman Toby Mealer early in its 2025 class.