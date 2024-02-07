Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

ESPN’s Gasaway: Grand Canyon men’s basketball on bubble watch for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Feb 6, 2024, 5:13 PM

Duke Brennan scored the go-ahead layup and-one for GCU in win over UT Arlington. (@GCU_MBB/X photo)...

Duke Brennan scored the go-ahead layup and-one for GCU in win over UT Arlington. (@GCU_MBB/X photo)

(@GCU_MBB/X photo)

Vincent DeAngelis's Profile Picture

BY VINCENT DEANGELIS


Arizona Sports

Over the past few months, Grand Canyon men’s basketball has dominated the WAC and boasts a 21-2 record.

In head coach Bryce Drew’s fourth season at the helm, the Antelopes are building a resume for back-to-back bids to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the program’s history.

However, according to ESPN’s John Gasaway, GCU still has work to do before it can go dancing in March.

Gasaway writes:

Grand Canyon might turn out to be the strongest team the WAC has produced since No. 12 seed New Mexico State took an Auburn team destined for the 2019 Final Four to the game’s final possession in the round of 64. Whether that strength, even should it materialize, will translate into a bid for the Antelopes is of course a separate question. Bryce Drew’s 21-2 team lost on a neutral floor to South Carolina by seven in the only game GCU will play against a major-conference opponent prior to Selection Sunday. On the plus side, Drew did coax Brian Dutcher to bring San Diego State to Phoenix, and the result was a six-point win for the Antelopes. (updated Feb. 6)

Playing only WAC opponents from here on out is not ideal for a program on the outside looking in for the Big Dance, as the strength of schedule has always been one of the many deciding factors for a team getting in or out.

They defeated San Diego State in Phoenix earlier this season when the Aztecs were ranked No. 25 in the country. However, the Antelopes also lost to South Carolina at a neutral site.

Grand Canyon is 46th in the 2024 NET rating. It holds a 4-2 record against Quad 1 and 2 teams and is a perfect 16-0 against Quad 3 and 4 teams.

The most feasible route to the NCAA Tournament is to win the WAC Tournament, and the Antelopes are the favorite to do that, currently holding an 11-1 record in the WAC with a multiple-game lead over second place Tarleton State.

RELATED STORIES

Drew’s squad is led by seniors Tyon Grant-Foster and Gabe McGlothan, plus junior Ray Harrison. Harrison was named the 2023-24 WAC Preseason Player of the Year by the coaches after landing on the all-conference first team as a sophomore transfer last season.

All three players average more than 10 points and will be focal points down the stretch this season for the Antelopes.

Former Arizona State player Duke Brennan has been a feature in the starting lineup and is averaging 6.5 points and 6.6 rebounds in his sophomore season.

Together, the ‘Lopes have a perfect 11-0 record at home this season and have won 14 games by double digits. They would be the first back-to-back champions since New Mexico State won three in a row from 2017 to 2019.

Grand Canyon also received a singular vote into the top 25 this week after getting on a four-game win streak since losing to Seattle on Jan. 20.

If GCU doesn’t win the WAC Tournament, it will still have a chance if it wins at least six out of its last eight games.

Grand Canyon University

Arizona Wildcats bench...

Arizona Sports

Arizona back in top 10, GCU receives 1 vote in latest AP rankings

Arizona is back in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 rankings while GCU garnered one vote in the latest poll.

1 day ago

Duke Brennan scored the go-ahead layup and-one for GCU in win over UT Arlington. (@GCU_MBB/X photo)...

Damon Allred

GCU basketball starts new streak with win over UT Arlington

The Grand Canyon Antelopes are back on a win streak after a 67-61 comeback victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks at College Park Center.

10 days ago

Bryce Drew...

David Veenstra

Grand Canyon basketball survives scare vs. Stephen F. Austin

Grand Canyon survived a scare and beat Stephen F. Austin 53-51 on Thursday night to improve to 18-2 overall and 8-1 in conference play.

12 days ago

Grand Canyon forward Gabe McGlothan...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon’s 14-game win streak snapped by Seattle

Grand Canyon lost for just the second time this season in a road conference game against Seattle, snapping their 14-game win streak.

16 days ago

Bryce Drew...

Associated Press

GCU basketball extends winning streak to 14 games with victory over Utah Valley

Grand Canyon basketball beat Utah Valley on Thursday night. The Antelopes extended their winning streak to 14 games.

19 days ago

Bryce Drew...

Associated Press

GCU basketball extends win streak to 13, takes down Tarleton State

Gabe McGlothan had 20 points in Grand Canyon's win against Tarleton State, as the Antelopes picked up their 13th straight win.

24 days ago

ESPN’s Gasaway: Grand Canyon men’s basketball on bubble watch for 2024 NCAA Tournament