ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Frankie Collins, Jamiya Neal lead Arizona State to inspiring start in win over Washington State

Feb 24, 2024, 7:19 PM | Updated: 8:05 pm

Jamiya Neal #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates with Braelon Green #2 during the second h...

Jamiya Neal #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates with Braelon Green #2 during the second half of the NCAAB game against the USC Trojans at Desert Financial Arena on January 20, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Trojans 82-67. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Arizona State men’s basketball came out much more intentionally on Saturday against No. 21 Washington State following two disappointing losses, earning a 36-29 halftime lead en route to a 73-61 win.

At halftime in its two previous games, Arizona State was down 18 points to Arizona and 21 points to Washington.

ASU point guard Frankie Collins, who holds the school record for most steals in a season after passing Fat Lever on Thursday (77 coming into today’s game), tallied seven quick points before the Cougars could reach seven. It was part of an 18-2 run for ASU after Washington State scored the game’s first four points.

Washington State clawed back into it, getting as close as one point back at two different junctures, but the Sun Devils maintained their lead.

Jamiya Neal, who tied Collins for most points in the first half with nine, used his handles to his advantage, leaving his defender grasping as Neal scored with the foul.

Bryant Selebangue was big for ASU off the bench, providing all six of the team’s first-half bench points. Alonzo Gaffney added 11 points to Selebangue’s nine off the bench.

The Cougars hit the Sun Devils with a 9-0 haymaker to start the second half and take a two-point lead, but ASU hung in there and responded with a 12-2 run immediately after and a 16-6 run later that gave Bobby Hurley’s group a double-digit lead.

Isaac Jones and Myles Rice led Washington State with 16 and 13 points respectively while 16 points from Jose Perez paced the Sun Devils. Collins and Neal finished with 14 and 9 points respectively.

