Los Angeles Clippers release new logo and uniforms to debut in 2024-25

Feb 26, 2024, 12:50 PM

Vincent DeAngelis's Profile Picture

BY VINCENT DEANGELIS


Arizona Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers revealed their full franchise rebrand on Monday with new jerseys, a new logo and a new court design that will be put in place starting in the 2024-2025 season. Los Angeles will also play in their new arena, the Intuit Dome, starting next season.

The Clippers are bringing back the iconic script font that they got rid of a decade ago. The white uniforms have an updated version of the Clippers script in blue, while the blue uniforms have the Clippers script in red.

Their red alternate uniforms have “Los Angeles” in blue script with maritime signal flags on the sides of the jersey and the Jordan brand logo path on it as well. The fans clamored for the red jerseys to come back after the Clippers stopped using the color as a primary feature on any of their uniforms after the 2016-17 season.

The new logo features a Clippers “C” that surrounds the points of a compass and an oncoming ship with basketball seams on the hull. The ship in the logo is a “nod to the team’s origins in the San Diego Harbor.”

“We have been on a long journey, gathering feedback and insights from across Clipper Nation,” Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker said in a press release. “We listened to as many voices as we could and then engaged specialists to arrive at a timeless design that blends bedrocks of our past and our future. Our new marks are meaningful and strong, capturing our roots and our aspirations.”

Fans appreciated the Clippers for bringing back the script font for their jerseys but weren’t the biggest supporters of the logo.

