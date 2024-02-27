The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off this week in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a complete guide for fans of the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats.

How can I watch the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

While media interviews with general managers and head coaches have already begun this week, coverage of live drills begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. MST. The event can be viewed on NFL Network and streamed on NFL+.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine on-field workout schedule

Thursday (1 p.m. MST): Defensive linemen and linebackers

Friday (1 p.m. MST): Defensive backs and tight ends

Saturday (11 a.m. MST): Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs

Sunday (11 a.m. MST): Offensive linemen

Which Arizona State Sun Devils are participating in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

Arizona State defensive back Ro Torrence was the only Sun Devil invited to the combine. Torrence spent two years with the Sun Devils after playing a year at Auburn in 2021. Torrence finished last season with 37 tackles, two sacks, an interception and three passes defensed over 12 games.

Last year, Nesta Jade Silvera was the only Sun Devil invited to the combine. The defensive tackle was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round.

Which Arizona Wildcats are participating in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

It will be the first time since 2020 (J.J. Taylor) that Arizona had a player invited to the combine. The Wildcats will be represented by wide receiver Jacob Cowing, offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, tight end Tanner McLachlan and running back Michael Wiley. Both Cowing (Maricopa High School) and Morgan (Marana High School) are also in-state products.

Arizona has not had a player selected in the NFL Draft since Roy Lopez and Gary Brightwell were both taken in the sixth round in 2021.

When will Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speak at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

General manager Monti Ossenfort is expected to speak at Podium 7 on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. MST.

When will Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon speak at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is expected to talk on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. MST at Podium 7.

Where will the Arizona Cardinals pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Cardinals have plenty of draft capital in the 2024 NFL Draft with 11 total picks. Six of those selections are during the first two days of the draft.

In the first round, the Cardinals own the fourth overall pick in addition to the Houston Texans’ pick at No. 27 following the pair’s draft-day trade in 2023. The Cardinals also hold the No. 35 overall pick in the second round to go along with the Nos. 66, 71 and 90 in the third round.

Compensatory picks will be awarded at a later date.

Who will the Arizona Cardinals select in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Most mock drafts have the Cardinals selecting Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick.

If Harrison isn’t available by the time the Cardinals are on the clock, Washington receiver Rome Odunze and LSU receiver Malik Nabers have been other popular options.

