Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals could trade up to pick OL prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft

Mar 3, 2024, 4:00 PM

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, Mar...

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


Arizona Sports

Offensive line took center stage on Sunday at the 2024 NFL Combine with several players putting up standout performances at a position of need for the Arizona Cardinals.

However, if the draft plays out how most experts expect, the Cardinals and general manager Monti Ossenfort might have to trade up from the No. 27 pick to snatch one of coveted hog mollies.

The overwhelming consensus is that the Cardinals will take wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 selection, which might leave them out of contention for a top OL prospect before their second choice pops up.

RELATED STORIES

But with six picks in the first three rounds, the Cardinals have the ammo to replicate the Houston Texans formula in trading up to pick twice in the top five last year. That move launched the Houston franchise from last place in the AFC South to a playoff berth.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon expressed his infatuation with the offensive line position to Wolf & Luke on Friday and with tackle D.J. Humphries shelved to start the season due to an ACL injury, the Cardinals could use reinforcements up front.

“We met with a lot of O-lineman and I would say that I think O-line is my spirit animal,” Gannon said.

The Cardinals have been linked to tackles J.C. Latham and Joe Alt in a handful of mock drafts at the their current position with the No. 4 pick, but the latest mock draft by Mel Kiper Jr. has Latham going at No. 5 and Alt at No. 7.

There are four offensive tackles at the position group that grade higher than others in Alabama’s Latham (6.70 grade), Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu (6.50 grade), Notre Dame’s Alt (6.49 grade) and Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga (6.48 grade), according to NFL.com.

Latham’s measurables at 342 pounds, 35-1/8-inch arm length and 11-inch hand size were all larger than the other three prospects. Alt was slightly taller at 6-foot-9 compared to Latham’s 6-foot-6.

Alt had the fastest 40-yard dash time of the four clocking in at 5.05 seconds in the sprint.

The record for offensive tackles drafted in the first round is seven. That record could be matched this year as Kiper Jr. has seven tackles taken in the first round of his latest mock.

While the concept of trading up and taking two offensive players overhaul’s that side of the football for the Cardinals, it neglects needs on the defensive side which is seen as Gannons specialty.

Regardless, with six picks in the first three rounds, the possibility for maneuvering up in the draft is a distinct possibility that has proven success thanks to the Texans’ blueprint last season.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Rome Odunze...

Alex Weiner

How did Rome Odunze measure at NFL Draft Combine after meeting with Cardinals?

Before taking the field to run the 40-yard dash, Rome Odunze met with several teams sitting atop the draft, including the Cardinals.

22 hours ago

Olumuyiwa Fashanu...

Jesse Morrison

NFL Draft OL prospect Olu Fashanu had ‘smooth meeting’ with Cardinals, Jonathan Gannon

One of the top prospects in the NFL draft, offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu seemed interested in the Cardinals at the NFL combine.

1 day ago

JC Latham...

Alex Weiner

Alabama OT JC Latham met with Cardinals, says playing with Kyler Murray would be a ‘dream’

JC Latham met with the Cardinals at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he was enthusiastic about the prospects of playing with Kyler Murray. 

1 day ago

Quinyon Mitchell runs 40-yard dash at combine...

Jesse Morrison

With Cardinals needing cornerback, Nate Wiggins, Quinyon Mitchell excel at NFL combine

The Arizona Cardinals need to address cornerback and two corners, Quinyon Mitchell and Nate Wiggins, showed out in Friday testing.

1 day ago

Terrion Arnold looks on...

Tyler Drake

‘He did jam me:’ Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon goes 1-on-1 with Terrion Arnold at NFL Combine

Jonathan Gannon confirmed Terrion Arnold jammed him up during the defensive back's formal interview with the Cardinals at the NFL Combine.

2 days ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Gannon: Cardinals ‘had really good interview’ with Marvin Harrison Jr. at NFL Draft Combine

Marvin Harrison Jr. was among the plethora of prospects the Arizona Cardinals met with at the NFL Draft Combine this week.

2 days ago

Cardinals could trade up to pick OL prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft