On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis preview Arizona State men’s basketball’s games in Los Angeles this weekend.

The Sun Devils play USC on Thursday at 9 p.m. MST and UCLA on Saturday at 9 p.m. MST. Both games are important for ASU as the Sun Devils need momentum heading into the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas next week.

ASU’s only shot at the NCAA Tournament is if it wins the Pac-12 Tournament and automatically qualifies for the Big Dance. The Sun Devils are 14-15 and 8-10 in the Pac-12.

Before then, the Sun Devil women’s basketball team plays in the Pac-12 Tournament this week. ASU takes on No. 22 Utah in the first round on Wednesday at 9 p.m. MST.

The women’s basketball team improved from a season ago but will need even more of a magical run than the men’s team to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.