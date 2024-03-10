Close
Former ASU starting QB Drew Pyne headed to Missouri

Mar 10, 2024, 10:53 AM

ASU QB Drew Pyne...

Drew Pyne in a game against Fresno State on Sept. 16, 2023. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Arizona State starting quarterback Drew Pyne has committed to Missouri, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

After transferring from Notre Dame, where he spent his first three collegiate seasons, Pyne was hampered by injuries in his lone season with the Sun Devils in 2023.

He played in two games, appearing in relief in ASU’s 29-0 loss to Fresno State on Sept. 16 and starting the Sun Devils’ 42-28 loss to USC on Sept. 23.

Pyne struggled against the Bulldogs, completing just 5-of-13 passes for 52 yards and two interceptions. He played a little better against the Trojans, completing 21-of-36 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Across the two games, he fumbled three times.

Thamel reported Pyne’s intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1.

The only season to count toward Pyne’s eligibility is his 2022 season, when he played in 11 games for the Fighting Irish. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at Missouri.

 

 

 

 

 

