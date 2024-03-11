Close
61-year-old Roger Clemens pitches for Savannah Bananas

Mar 10, 2024

Roger Clemens (X Photo/@rogerclemens)

(X Photo/@rogerclemens)

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

Age is nothing but a number, at least if your name is Roger Clemens.

The seven-time Cy Young Award winner took the mound for the Savannah Bananas at a packed Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, on Saturday. He donned his No. 22 with the iconic nickname “Rocket” on the back.

Clemens, who spent 2004-06 with the Astros, last pitched in organized baseball for the independent Sugar Land Skeeters in 2012.

The Bananas travel around the country, dancing and playing baseball against their opponent, the Party Animals.

The Party Animals had some success against the legend with three earned runs. Clemens recorded one out on a slow roller back to the mound that he flipped to first base. The crowd of 41,000 gave him quite the ovation.

Clemens was not the only Astros great to make an appearance for the Bananas on Saturday. Roy Oswalt, 46, who made three All-Star teams for Houston from 2005-2007, also pitched on Saturday.

Oswalt pitched 0.1 innings, giving up a run on three hits and striking out a batter.

Clemens and Oswalt pitched for the World Series-bound Astros in 2005, and the Bananas gave Houston fans a blast from the past in their MLB stadium debut.

