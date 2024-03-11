Age is nothing but a number, at least if your name is Roger Clemens.

The seven-time Cy Young Award winner took the mound for the Savannah Bananas at a packed Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, on Saturday. He donned his No. 22 with the iconic nickname “Rocket” on the back.

Clemens, who spent 2004-06 with the Astros, last pitched in organized baseball for the independent Sugar Land Skeeters in 2012.

The Bananas travel around the country, dancing and playing baseball against their opponent, the Party Animals.

The Party Animals had some success against the legend with three earned runs. Clemens recorded one out on a slow roller back to the mound that he flipped to first base. The crowd of 41,000 gave him quite the ovation.

7x Cy Young Award Winner, Roger Clemens, takes the mound for the Savannah Bananas at Minute Maid Park. pic.twitter.com/Rc5ZT3sAdj — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) March 10, 2024

Clemens was not the only Astros great to make an appearance for the Bananas on Saturday. Roy Oswalt, 46, who made three All-Star teams for Houston from 2005-2007, also pitched on Saturday.

Oswalt pitched 0.1 innings, giving up a run on three hits and striking out a batter.

Now pitching for your Savannah Bananas, former Astro and 3x All Star, Roy Oswalt😎 pic.twitter.com/Eghzlj0DLv — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) March 10, 2024

Clemens and Oswalt pitched for the World Series-bound Astros in 2005, and the Bananas gave Houston fans a blast from the past in their MLB stadium debut.