Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Jose Perez makes professional debut after leaving Arizona State

Mar 11, 2024, 8:45 PM

Jose Perez #12 of the Arizona State Sun Devils handles the ball against Vincent Iwuchukwu #3 of the...

Jose Perez #12 of the Arizona State Sun Devils handles the ball against Vincent Iwuchukwu #3 of the USC Trojans during the first half of the NCAAB game at Desert Financial Arena on January 20, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Trojans 82-67. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Arizona State guard Jose Perez made his professional debut on Sunday after leaving the Sun Devils before the conclusion of the season.

Perez played in the Dominican Republic for Plaza Valerio in the Santiago Superior Basketball Tournament.

Perez was not seen on the floor for Arizona State prior to Saturday’s matchup with UCLA, the Sun Devils’ last game before the Pac-12 Tournament. The school then confirmed Perez had left the program.

RELATED STORIES

Perez posted on social media the next day, thanking the school and coach Bobby Hurley while citing personal family circumstances as to why he was departing.

“There are no hard feelings between me and anyone at Arizona State and this was solely my decision to be made,” he wrote. “It is what I felt was best for my family at this time.”

Arizona State faces Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday.

A senior transfer from Manhattan, Perez was ASU’s second-leading scorer at 13.5 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Arizona State Basketball

A Pac-12 basketball logo is shown on a stanchion before a semifinal game of the of the Pac-12 baske...

Arizona Sports

Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona State draws Utah, Arizona awaits winner of UW-USC

The final Pac-12 Tournament bracket is locked in with Arizona State set to take on Utah while Arizona has a bye.

2 days ago

Arizona St UCLA Basketball...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State earns No. 11 seed in Pac-12 Tournament, matchup with Utah after loss to UCLA

Arizona State men's basketball closed its final Pac-12 regular season with a loss to UCLA, clinching the No. 11 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.

2 days ago

Jose Perez...

Damon Allred

Jose Perez leaves Arizona State basketball before final game for personal reasons

Jose Perez ended his Arizona State men's basketball career early with one game left on the regular season schedule.

2 days ago

Grand Canyon forward Duke Brennan...

Vincent DeAngelis

Duke Brennan uses inspiration from family and high motor to propel GCU basketball

Grand Canyon's Duke Brennan has strong Arizona connections and comes from a family of athletes in Colt and Brent Brennan.

3 days ago

Boogie Ellis...

Associated Press

Arizona State basketball drops to USC after Boogie Ellis scores 28

Boogie Ellis scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half to help Southern California defeat Arizona State.

4 days ago

UCLA Arizona St Basketball...

Vincent DeAngelis

Hurley: Arizona State basketball strives to be a Cinderella in March

Arizona State basketball looks to improve its seeding for the Pac-12 Tournament when they take on UCLA and USC.

5 days ago

Jose Perez makes professional debut after leaving Arizona State