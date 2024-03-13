Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Arizona Cardinals re-sign long snapper Aaron Brewer, cornerback Bobby Price

Mar 13, 2024, 2:36 PM | Updated: 2:43 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Long snapper Aaron Brewer and cornerback Bobby Price were among seven players to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Wednesday.

Both return to the Valley on one-year deals.

The team also announced the official re-signings of five others: offensive linemen Elijah Wilkinson, Trystan Colon and Keith Ismael; linebacker Krys Barnes and punter Blake Gillikin.

Arizona also announced the release of cornerback Kyler McMichael.

Gillikin is the only re-signing to get a two-year deal.

RELATED STORIES

Brewer has been a mainstay on Arizona’s special teams since joining the franchise in 2018 and has built up trust with both coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers and kicker Matt Prater.

Their familiarity with one another goes beyond the desert, too, with the trio spending two years together in Denver from 2012-14.

Brewer entered the league with the Broncos as an undrafted rookie out of San Diego State. Following four years with Denver, Brewer was released and later signed on with the Chicago Bears on a one-year deal in 2016. His stint in Chicago would only last six months before he joined Arizona’s ranks.

Price returns to Arizona after recording four special teams tackles and a fumble recovery across six games last season.

The cornerback entered the league with the Detroit Lions in 2020. He spent three seasons with the Lions and appeared in 22 games (two starts). He recorded 23 tackles and three passes defensed during that span.

Cardinals do not extend tender to DL Jonathan Ledbetter

Not among the batch of re-signings the Cardinals announced on Wednesday was defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter.

If the Cardinals had extended a one-year tender to Ledbetter, the exclusive rights free agent would not have been able to negotiate with any other teams. Instead, Ledbetter can test the market.

Ledbetter, who ended the season on injured reserve due to a knee injury, was a main contributor along the defensive line in 2023 behind 1.5 sacks, 46 tackles, one of which was for a loss and four QB hits.

He was also Arizona’s 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Jonah Williams during an NFL game...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals signing ex-Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams

The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams to a two-year deal.

49 minutes ago

Elijah Wilkinson looks on...

Tyler Drake

Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson indicates he’s re-signing with Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, per his Instagram page on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Sean Murphy-Bunting runs out of the tunnel...

Tyler Drake

Tracking NFL free agency and how the Cardinals are impacted

A look at some of the agreements and reports impacting how the Arizona Cardinals navigate free agency moving forward.

20 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort tweaking approach to free agency in Year 2

From lengths of contracts to the caliber of players agreeing to terms, the Arizona Cardinals' philosophy has changed this free agency.

1 day ago

Keith Ismael smiles during a game...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals, offensive lineman Keith Ismael agree on 1-year contract extension

The Cardinals and offensive lineman Keith Ismael have agreed on a one-year contract extension, his agent told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

1 day ago

DeeJay Dallas returns a punt...

Tyler Drake

Running back DeeJay Dallas agrees to sign with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly planning to sign former Seattle Seahawks running back and special teamer DeeJay Dallas.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals re-sign long snapper Aaron Brewer, cornerback Bobby Price