Long snapper Aaron Brewer and cornerback Bobby Price were among seven players to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Wednesday.

Both return to the Valley on one-year deals.

The team also announced the official re-signings of five others: offensive linemen Elijah Wilkinson, Trystan Colon and Keith Ismael; linebacker Krys Barnes and punter Blake Gillikin.

Arizona also announced the release of cornerback Kyler McMichael.

Gillikin is the only re-signing to get a two-year deal.

Brewer has been a mainstay on Arizona’s special teams since joining the franchise in 2018 and has built up trust with both coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers and kicker Matt Prater.

Their familiarity with one another goes beyond the desert, too, with the trio spending two years together in Denver from 2012-14.

Brewer entered the league with the Broncos as an undrafted rookie out of San Diego State. Following four years with Denver, Brewer was released and later signed on with the Chicago Bears on a one-year deal in 2016. His stint in Chicago would only last six months before he joined Arizona’s ranks.

Price returns to Arizona after recording four special teams tackles and a fumble recovery across six games last season.

The cornerback entered the league with the Detroit Lions in 2020. He spent three seasons with the Lions and appeared in 22 games (two starts). He recorded 23 tackles and three passes defensed during that span.

Cardinals do not extend tender to DL Jonathan Ledbetter

Not among the batch of re-signings the Cardinals announced on Wednesday was defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter.

If the Cardinals had extended a one-year tender to Ledbetter, the exclusive rights free agent would not have been able to negotiate with any other teams. Instead, Ledbetter can test the market.

Ledbetter, who ended the season on injured reserve due to a knee injury, was a main contributor along the defensive line in 2023 behind 1.5 sacks, 46 tackles, one of which was for a loss and four QB hits.

He was also Arizona’s 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

