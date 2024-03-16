Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: What is the future of Bobby Hurley at Arizona State

Mar 16, 2024, 1:37 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest episode of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis discuss the future of Arizona State men’s basketball head coach Bobby Hurley.

Hurley’s Sun Devils were crushed 90-57 in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The loss ended one of the worst seasons of Hurley’s tenure in Tempe.

A season after ASU made the NCAA Tournament, roster turnover and poor offensive play led the Sun Devils to regress, going 14-18.

RELATED STORIES

This begs the question of what Hurley’s future will be at Arizona State.

He could leave and go somewhere with more solidified name, image and likeness deals for basketball players.

ASU could also part ways with its longtime head coach but the Sun Devils currently do not have a permanent athletic director and have not since November.

Hurley could stay but it is obvious the Sun Devils’ offense needs to be fixed.

 

