On the latest episode of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis discuss the future of Arizona State men’s basketball head coach Bobby Hurley.

Hurley’s Sun Devils were crushed 90-57 in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The loss ended one of the worst seasons of Hurley’s tenure in Tempe.

A season after ASU made the NCAA Tournament, roster turnover and poor offensive play led the Sun Devils to regress, going 14-18.

This begs the question of what Hurley’s future will be at Arizona State.

He could leave and go somewhere with more solidified name, image and likeness deals for basketball players.

ASU could also part ways with its longtime head coach but the Sun Devils currently do not have a permanent athletic director and have not since November.

Hurley could stay but it is obvious the Sun Devils’ offense needs to be fixed.

Bobby Hurley has a serious, long-standing problem with his team’s offenses. Effective FG% national ranking by year via KenPom: 2024: 284

2023: 288

2022: 294

2021: 206

2020: 209 If he remains at ASU, Hurley should hire a good offensive bench assistant and overhaul his approach. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) March 14, 2024