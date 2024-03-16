Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s 2025 guarantees kick in

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray saw $29.9 million guaranteed for the 2025 season kick in on his contract by remaining on Arizona’s roster by a 1 p.m. deadline on Saturday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

The Cardinals have backed Murray as their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future after his return to play last season with an opportunity to build up his weapons during the NFL Draft next month.

Murray will carry a cap hit of $51.4 million during the 2024 season after signing a five-year, $230.5 million deal with Arizona ahead of the 2022 season. That is the seventh-highest valued active contract in the NFL and runs through 2028.

Murray has a $45.6 million cap hit for 2025.

Former general manager Steve Keim signed him before getting fired and replaced by Monti Ossenfort ahead of the 2023 campaign, but the new regime has remained committed.

Murray played eight games last season after his return from a torn ACL, and Arizona went 3-5 with him after a 1-8 start.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick completed 65.7% of his throws, completing 10 touchdown passes to five interceptions. He is entering his sixth NFL season and first healthy offseason with new head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

