Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s 2025 guarantees kick in

Mar 16, 2024, 3:02 PM

Kyler Murray...

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray saw $29.9 million guaranteed for the 2025 season kick in on his contract by remaining on Arizona’s roster by a 1 p.m. deadline on Saturday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

The Cardinals have backed Murray as their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future after his return to play last season with an opportunity to build up his weapons during the NFL Draft next month.

Murray will carry a cap hit of $51.4 million during the 2024 season after signing a five-year, $230.5 million deal with Arizona ahead of the 2022 season. That is the seventh-highest valued active contract in the NFL and runs through 2028.

RELATED STORIES

Murray has a $45.6 million cap hit for 2025.

Former general manager Steve Keim signed him before getting fired and replaced by Monti Ossenfort ahead of the 2023 campaign, but the new regime has remained committed.

Murray played eight games last season after his return from a torn ACL, and Arizona went 3-5 with him after a 1-8 start.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick completed 65.7% of his throws, completing 10 touchdown passes to five interceptions. He is entering his sixth NFL season and first healthy offseason with new head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Paris Johnson Jr. celebrates with Kyler Murray...

Tyler Drake

Which side of the line will Cardinals’ Paris Johnson Jr. command in 2024?

Even before the Cardinals released D.J. Humphries, there was already talk of Paris Johnson Jr. making the switch from right to left.

8 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Marvin Harrison Jr. wasn’t opposed to joining Arizona Cardinals in 2023

Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Arizona Cardinals in 2024? That's what Paris Johnson Jr. predicted soon after getting pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

23 hours ago

Khyiris Tonga celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga to 1-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals signed a one-year deal with defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga on Friday, the team announced.

1 day ago

Hollywood Brown runs the rock...

Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray, others react to Hollywood Brown signing with Chiefs

Reactions from around the NFL poured in after it was announced Hollywood Brown signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

1 day ago

Aaron Donald celebrates...

Associated Press

Aaron Donald announces retirement after 10-year career with Rams

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has announced his retirement after a standout 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams.

1 day ago

Mack Wilson Sr. #30 of the New England Patriots reacts after a sack against the New York Jets durin...

David Veenstra

Arizona Cardinals giving new LB Mack Wilson Sr. the chance ‘to flourish’

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. repeatedly mentioned a "special feeling" when asked why he signed with the franchise.

1 day ago

Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s 2025 guarantees kick in