Arizona Cardinals sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga to 1-year contract

Mar 15, 2024, 12:01 PM | Updated: 12:03 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals signed a one-year deal with defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga on Friday, the team announced.

Tonga spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and is coming off 15 tackles and two quarterback hits across 14 games (two starts) in 2023. He split time between the defense and special teams, seeing 20% of available snaps in each.

Defensively, Tonga lined up primarily as a tackle last year, though spent more time at nose the previous two seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 338-pounder entered the league with the Chicago Bears as a 2021 seventh-round pick out of BYU.

Tonga lasted one year in Chicago before getting released in 2022. He signed on with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad days later before the Vikings signed him to their active roster the following month.

Tonga marks the latest free agent defensive lineman to sign on with the Cardinals this free agency following the additions of Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones.

Arizona didn’t stop there, either, adding offensive tackle Jonah Williams, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., running back DeeJay Dallas and wide receiver Chris Moore early into free agency.

The Cardinals also acquired quarterback Desmond Ridder from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

