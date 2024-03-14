Quarterback Desmond Ridder will be traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Arizona Cardinals for receiver Rondale Moore.

The move effectively gives Arizona another backup behind Kyler Murray, with Ridder joining second-year pro Clayton Tune, who was a fifth-round draft pick by Arizona in 2023.

Ridder, a third-round selection by Atlanta in 2022, completed 64% of his passes for 2,836 yards and 12 touchdowns to as many interceptions last season.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback will make $1.2 million next season and $1.4 million if he remains on the roster for the 2025 season, the final year on his rookie contract.

Arizona cuts loose Moore, who is entering his fourth season and has battled injuries and inconsistencies. He was former general manager Steve Keim’s second-round draft choice in 2021 and has failed to amass more than 435 receiving yards (rookie year) in his last three seasons.

Moore caught 40 balls for 352 yards with a touchdown in 2023 and got run in the backfield as well, with 28 carries for 178 yards.

The move signals Arizona slot receiver Greg Dortch, who caught 24 balls for 280 yards last year, at the moment has a more open path to regular playing time in 2024.

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins agreed Monday to a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed with the Falcons, according to a person with knowledge of the terms, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

Atlanta had a glaring need at quarterback after cycling through Ridder and Taylor Heinicke last season, and Cousins’ wife, Julie, grew up in Alpharetta, a suburb of Atlanta. The fit was obvious, even if that meant the 35-year-old had to leave a comfortable situation in Minnesota.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

