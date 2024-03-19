A big part of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ World Series run last year came from added veterans in Evan Longoria, Tommy Pham and Paul Sewald.

The trio brought trusted voices in a clubhouse littered with young players.

Fast forward to 2024 and only Sewald remains from the aforementioned vets.

But with who general manager Mike Hazen brought on board in addition to others in the clubhouse taking on a bigger role, Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll hasn’t seen a dropoff in leadership.

“I personally would point to guys like Paul Sewald,” Carroll told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Monday. “He came in as an alpha leader on Day 1. He really was. We’ve got plenty of those guys. It’s been really cool seeing (Ketel Marte) look the way he’s looked this spring. I think he’s going to come out and be a loud voice for some of our Latin players as well.

“I’m not concerned with any lack of leadership. I think we have the structure in place and the players in place to be able to have that (leadership).”

On top of Sewald, Marte, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and some of the other returning vets, the new additions of Eugenio Suarez and Joc Pederson should help fill in any cracks in leadership left behind by the departures of Longoria and Pham.

“No one’s struggled like me and no one’s had success like me in a roller coaster of a career, so I just feel like I can help a lot of people in the fact that I’ve been through almost anything,” Sewald told Burns & Gambo.

“Whether it’s getting optioned or whether it’s being ineffective, that sort of stuff, I’ve had plenty of that leading into how good I’ve been the last couple years. I just try to help young guys with a lot of stuff.”

Follow @Tdrake4sports