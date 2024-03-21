Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jaden Rashada won’t be a full participant in spring ball due to a thumb injury on his throwing hand suffered earlier in the year, according to SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman.

Karpman adds that Rashada has since had surgery on the injury, which occurred in a non-football-related incident, and will not take part in 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 drills across the 15 spring practices scheduled. The quarterback should resume throwing activity by the end of April and is expected to be cleared later on this spring.

Rashada appeared in three games for the Sun Devils last season, completing 53.7% of his passes for 485 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions. He ran the rock 14 times for 23 yards.

Rashada, however, missed nine games with a knee issue.

With Rashada on the mend for most of the spring, ASU will turn to Sam Leavitt and Trenton Bourguet.

Bourguet has spent the last four seasons at ASU and is coming off 1,486 yards and one touchdown to four interceptions on 60.9% passing across eight games in 2023.

Leavitt meanwhile is a new face to the program after playing sparingly for Michigan State last season.

In four games, he completed 15 of 23 passes (65.2%) for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback added 67 yards on the ground on 13 carries.

ASU spring practices kick off on Tuesday.

