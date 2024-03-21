Arizona State forward Akil Watson is planning to enter the transfer portal, reports The Athletic’s Tobias Bass.

Watson marks the latest Sun Devil with intentions to transfer, joining guards Braelon Green and Jamiya Neal. ASU also watched guard Jose Perez leave the program before the season ended to play professionally in the Dominican Republic.

Watson and Green marked the entirety of ASU’s 2023 recruiting class.

Watson joined Arizona State last season as a four-star recruit out of Roselle Catholic High School. He was the No. 137 prospect in the 2023 class and No. 30 at his position, according to 247Sports.

Watson appeared in 21 games as a freshman for the Sun Devils last season, averaging 1.8 points on 46.2% shooting across 6.3 minutes per contest.

Watson, Green, Neal and Perez were a part of an Arizona State team led by head coach Bobby Hurley that finished with a 14-18 mark and was ninth in the Pac-12 (8-12). ASU’s season came to a halt in the form of a 90-57 loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Tournament.

For 2024-25, ASU could return Frankie Collins and Adam Miller in the backcourt. Miller on Monday tweeted a trident emoji, a potential sign he could be remaining with Arizona State as the portal opened this week.

Follow @AZSports