Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon: Kyler Murray’s ‘best football is ahead of him’

Mar 26, 2024, 12:03 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

There was a clear bump in production when Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made his midseason return from a torn ACL.

Even with tweaks to his footwork and picking up a new offensive approach under a new regime, the quarterback was able to knock off the rust and prove his 2022 knee injury was behind him.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon believes the sky is the limit for Murray with a full offseason centered around football more than rehab.

“We changed his stance on how he took the snap and he took to it,” Gannon told reporters at the owners’ meetings in Florida on Tuesday. “He understands the ‘why’ behind it and he likes it now, but now he’s going to bank all those reps in the spring.

RELATED STORIES

“His best football is ahead of him, which is interesting to say because he’s played at such a high level. I really think he’s going to keep (improving).”

Murray posted a 3-5 record last season behind 1,799 yards and 10 touchdowns to five interceptions on 65.6% passing. He chipped in another 244 yards and three scores on 44 carries.

But it was the final four-game stretch for Murray and the rest of the offense that left Gannon and Cardinals fans excited for what’s ahead.

Completing 70.3% of his throws for 935 yards and seven touchdowns to three picks, Murray played a big part in a strong offensive finish for an Arizona team that paced the league in total offense (414.3 yards per game) across the final four weeks of the season. The run game also stepped it up a notch, averaging an impressive 188.5 yards per game on the ground to go along with four touchdowns during that span.

That kind of finish may not have yielded more wins than losses, but it did inject a lot more confidence in Murray’s ability to lead the new-look offense into the future, especially given where the quarterback was coming from.

That being said, there’s still plenty of work to be done and tweaks to be made this upcoming offseason.

Gannon couldn’t be more amped.

“That’s why I’m super excited about spring and getting to go through spring and then training camp with him because there are some things that we want to explore that we think that he can handle,” the head coach said. “There are some things that he brought up that he wants some things added that he likes and that he’s comfortable with.

“That’s always a coach and player thing, which I love, and I just think that him going through spring is really going to help his development within our system with him as a player.”

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

What trade packages could the Cardinals potentially get for the No. 4 NFL Draft pick?

What could the Cardinals get in a trade for the No. 4 overall pick? A look at the teams that might be interested and what it would cost.

22 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

NFL offseason dates to remember and how they relate to the Arizona Cardinals

It's onto the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL following Super Bowl LVIII. Here are some dates to keep tabs on.

23 hours ago

Qwauntrezz Knight gets tackled...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals release S Qwuantrezz Knight

The Arizona Cardinals released safety Qwuantrezz Knight on Thursday, the team announced. He appeared in six games in 2023.

5 days ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. looks on...

Tyler Drake

Marvin Harrison Jr. focused on rest, rookie year rather than draft process

While others are focusing on draft prep, Marvin Harrison Jr. is preparing for his rookie season under the tutelage of his father.

5 days ago

D.J. Humphries lines up...

Tyler Drake

Ossenfort: Cardinals ‘would have zero hesitation’ bringing D.J. Humphries back

Releasing D.J. Humphries wasn't a move Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort took lightly even if it was a necessary one to make.

5 days ago

Monti Ossenfort looks on during the NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

‘There’s been a little more action:’ Trade calls picking up for Cardinals’ No. 4 draft pick

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort's phone is ringing more than it did a month ago with the 2024 NFL Draft closing in.

6 days ago

Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon: Kyler Murray’s ‘best football is ahead of him’