Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Desmond Ridder eager to remind fellow Cardinals QB Clayton Tune about college wins

Mar 27, 2024, 12:28 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


ArizonaSports.com editor

New Arizona Cardinals quarterback Desmond Ridder may not know Kyler Murray just yet, but he and Clayton Tune go way back to their days battling one another in the American Athletic Conference.

But from what the record books show, their duels were one-sided, with Ridder holding a 3-0 record that included a 2021 AAC championship over his new teammate.

The tilts weren’t close, either, with Ridder’s Cincinnati squad posting a combined 111-53 points advantage over Tune and Houston during that span. Now, the two will share the same sideline.

“Clayton is like a younger brother to me,” Ridder said. “We met multiple times, trained together multiple times, beat him in a championship. … It’s just going to be fun to be out there.”

RELATED STORIES

And just like an older brother to his sibling, Ridder is going to make sure Tune relives the multiple Ls taken with the help of a special memento from their last matchup against one another.

“Funny thing … my uncle collected all the confetti from a championship game in Cincinnati and for Christmas the year after, they had boxed it up and made memorabilia of it,” Ridder said. “He sent me a text message after (the trade was announced) and was like, ‘I have an extra one if you want to give it to Clayton as a present.’

“I might have to pack that one with me just bring him some confetti and bring up some memories for him.”

All jokes aside, Ridder believes Arizona’s quarterback room boasts a “good combination” of signal callers that bring something different to the table.

“It’s almost a perfect combination,” Ridder said. “Somebody asked me awhile back, ‘How’s it going to feel to not be the most athletic in the quarterback room?’ Because for most of my life, I’ve been the most athletic, I’ve been able to jump the highest, run the fastest, but Kyler might have me in that (40-yard dash) or that 10-second split by just a couple seconds or whatever it may be.

“I’ve been in the league for a year longer than (Tune), so to hear how last year went for him, the past 3-4 years have went for Kyler and then I’m right there in the middle, I think it’s a good combination of the three. We all have three different types of skillsets, all perfecting in a different craft in other ways. It’s just going to be fun to be out there, to get to throw with them, get through OTAs, see how they learn, see how they work.”

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Haboob

Chase Field...

Alex Weiner

Chase Field rain? Weather ends Diamondbacks-Guardians game early

Diamondbacks fans did not see a full game Monday, but they got to experience rain in Chase Field, and that's not something many can say. 

2 days ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns is all smiles as fans call for Isaiah Thomas #4 to enter the g...

David Veenstra

Suns’ Kevin Durant receives March Madness score updates from fans while playing vs. Spurs

Fans sitting courtside in San Antonio provided Kevin Durant with Texas-Tennessee score updates while he was busy taking on the Spurs.

3 days ago

Kevin Ginkel celebrates...

Haboob Blog

The Gink?! Kevin Ginkel questions Arizona Sports producer Jarrett Carlen’s use of nickname

D-backs P Kevin Ginkel needs to have a talk with Bickley & Marotta producer Jarrett Carlen about how the resident jokester says his nickname.

8 days ago

Roger Clemens...

Jesse Morrison

61-year-old Roger Clemens pitches for Savannah Bananas

Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens returned to the mound in Houston on Saturday for the Savannah Bananas.

17 days ago

Nick Gordon celebrates a home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning at Guaranteed ...

David Veenstra

Miami Marlins’ Nick Gordon says he doesn’t believe the moon is real

Miami Marlins utility man Nick Gordon said he doesn't believe the moon is real during a spring training interview.

18 days ago

Dylan Guenther #11 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the NHL game against the Boston Bruins at...

David Veenstra

Arizona Coyotes’ Dylan Guenther has water turned off after he doesn’t pay utility bill

Arizona Coyotes' Dylan Guenther and teammate Jack McBain had their water turned off this week after they did not pay their utility bill.

18 days ago

Desmond Ridder eager to remind fellow Cardinals QB Clayton Tune about college wins