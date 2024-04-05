Former Arizona State shooting guard Braelon Green announced his commitment to Bowling Green.

The rising sophomore announced his decision on X on Thursday.

Green averaged 0.9 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 5.4 minutes per game over 25 appearances this season. He scored a season-high five points in two nonconference victories early in the season and tallied at least 12 minutes in four of his first six games but didn’t play much the rest of the season.

The 6-foot-3-inch guard shot 30.8% from the field and 44.4% from behind the arc this season.

He announced he was submitting the paperwork to enter the transfer portal two weeks ago.

The Southfield, Michigan, native was a four-star recruit that was ranked as the No. 156 player in the 2023 recruiting class. He picked the Sun Devils after also receiving offers from Alabama, Duquesne and Eastern Michigan.

Bowling Green went 20-14 and finished fifth in the Mid-American Conference in coach Todd Simon’s first season at the helm. The Falcons went from 20 losses in 2022-23 to having their first 20-win season since 2019-20.

For ASU, Jamiya Neal and Frankie Collins remain in the portal and are yet to announce their decision. Collins has made it known he may return to the Sun Devils.

Follow @veenstra_david