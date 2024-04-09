Close
Cardinals reportedly hosting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy for top 30 visit

Apr 9, 2024, 9:53 AM | Updated: 9:54 am

Xavier Worthy celebrates a touchdown...

Xavier Worthy #1 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after a touchdown in the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy for a top 30 visit on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The wide receiver also posted on his Instagram story that he was in the Valley.

Rapoport added that Worthy met with the Chicago Bears a day prior.

Worthy is coming off a 2023 season where he reeled in 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran the rock four times for 35 yards.

The 6-foot-1, 172-pounder then turned on the afterburners during the NFL Draft Combine behind an impressive 4.21-second 40-yard dash time. That ranks as the fastest 40-yard dash time to date, surpassing John Ross’ 2017 mark of 4.22 seconds.

Where is Xavier Worthy projected to land in the 2024 NFL Draft?

With his combine showing, Worthy likely solidified himself as a late first-round target this draft.

In ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL mock draft, he has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking Worthy at No. 26 overall, just one spot ahead of Arizona’s second first-round pick.

“Worthy is small, but he is electric with the ball in his hands,” Kiper said of the wideout.

Worthy at the least would give the Cardinals another option in a wide receivers room that is in need of a revamp. With former No. 1 option Hollywood Brown now a Kansas City Chief, the Cardinals’ top receiving options currently are Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.

That being said, Arizona still holds its No. 4 overall pick, which could be used on a top wide receiving prospect like Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

