Cardinals’ Kyzir White progressing, ‘feeling pretty good’ with his rehab post-bicep injury

Apr 15, 2024, 5:46 PM

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White trains...

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during 2024 offseason workouts Monday, Apr 15, 2024 in Tempe, AZ. (Photo by Caitlyn Epes)

(Photo by Caitlyn Epes)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals MIKE linebacker Kyzir White’s first season in the desert came to an abrupt end thanks to a torn bicep suffered in Week 11 against the Houston Texans.

It’s been a journey for White since first undergoing surgery before embarking on a lengthy rehab stint that is still very much a thing as the Cardinals kicked off their strength and conditioning program on Monday.

But while he’s not fully 100% back to full strength for the program just yet, that didn’t stop the veteran leader from diving right back in alongside most of his teammates.

“I’m still progressing, I’m taking it slow, but I’m feeling pretty good where I am right now,” White said.

“It’s coming along pretty well,” the linebacker added of his rehab. “Just taking it day-by-day, keep trying to progress and keep getting better.”

Unless he was talking about the biceps issue, you wouldn’t have guessed the linebacker was coming off a season-ending injury given his smile and excitement for being back among his teammates.

The road back to this point was no picnic, though.

“It was definitely tough,” he said. “I felt like I was finding my groove and then to get injured like that against the Texans — I don’t think I missed a snap up until that point, so it was definitely tough.

“Mentally, I just tried to come in each and every day, attack rehab and don’t have any self-pity just try to get better.”

And unlike some who might take time away from the team to rehab a season-ending injury, White made it point to remain a fixture in the locker room.

Whether that was coaching someone up midgame, in a meeting or at practice, the linebacker ensured his presence wasn’t lost.

But while it was a huge benefit to all those around him, White’s continued involvement was just as much for him as it was for everyone else.

“I feel like it would drive me crazy just being away and doing my own thing,” White said. “It was definitely important for me to stay in the building, keep coming to meetings and keep learning and engaging.”

“It’s different when you’re out there with the live bullets, you might miss some things,” he added. “But on the outside looking in, you might pick up on something that maybe a guy out there can’t. … I just tried to do those things.”

Once White gets the green light, it’ll be right back to the middle of the formation for the linebacker who despite missing the last six games of the year still paced the team in tackles with 90.

This time around, though, he’ll have added reinforcements throughout the defense after general manager Monti Ossenfort brought in more starting-caliber players this free agency that should improve that side of the football following a rough first year under coordinator Nick Rallis.

“We picked up some really good pieces,” White said. “I feel like we’re going to do some great things this year for sure.”

