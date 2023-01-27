Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State basketball forces OT, falls on road to Washington

Jan 26, 2023, 11:36 PM | Updated: 11:56 pm
Arizona State's Devan Cambridge (35) and Warren Washington (22) and Washington's Langston Wilson (1...

Arizona State's Devan Cambridge (35) and Warren Washington (22) and Washington's Langston Wilson (13) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

(AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Arizona State basketball erased a 14-point deficit to force overtime in the closing second of regulation but fell 69-66 against Washington on Thursday night.

Point guard Frankie Collins hit a critical 3-pointer from the corner with 44 seconds with ASU (15-6, 6-4) down 52-48 to cut the deficit to one.

Freshman guard Austin Nunez went for the game-tying three-pointer ahead of the buzzer down 54-51 and got fouled. He hit all three free throws with the home crowd roaring down to force overtime. Nunez even made the final shot after UW (13-9, 5-6) head coach Mike Hopkins called timeout to ice him.

RELATED STORIES

Washington regrouped and outscored the Sun Devils 5-0 to start overtime as ASU’s offensive woes continued.

It finished the game shooting 30.7% from the field having gone 9-for-32 from 3.

But the Sun Devils did not go away. Collins had an opportunity to tie the game with an open three-pointer with four seconds remaining but missed. The rebound was knocked out of bounds off Washington, giving ASU a second to work with.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. — who scored 26 points — heaved a turnaround 3-pointer in the corner which missed everything.

ASU jumped out to a 12-0 lead through the five minutes of the game but fell behind 32-20 at the break. UW went on a 20-4 run, and ASU did not lead beyond the 6:39 mark of the first half.

The Sun Devils entered Thursday on a two-game skid after getting swept by UCLA and USC last weekend. ASU was on the doorstep of the AP Top 25 before the L.A. schools came to Tempe, and with 10 games left in the regular season, every contest is amplified ahead of March Madness.

ASU will face Washington State on Saturday in an attempt to end the losing streak.

Penguin Air

Arizona State Basketball

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils. (File Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)...
Torrence Dunham

ASU’s Bobby Hurley taking different approach than past years after tough losses

Bobby Hurley on Wednesday said he resisted the temptation to revert to what he might have done as a young head coach after a tough loss.
1 day ago
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley, right, and guard Frankie Collins pause near the team bench during...
Jake Anderson

Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley calls for effort guys ‘who want to go all-out all the time’

The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team has been out of sorts on the defensive end of the floor in their last two games.
4 days ago
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley calls a play in a 77-69 loss to USC at Desert Financial Arena...
Jake Anderson

ASU men’s hoops needs strong season finish to make NCAA Tournament

ASU men's hoops finds itself in the best position to make the NCAA Tournament since 2019-20, but will need a strong finish in order to do so.
4 days ago
Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo #11 dunks the ball during the first half of a basketball game b...
Arizona Sports

Arizona leaps from 11th to 6th in AP men’s basketball rankings

The Arizona Wildcats are trending up in The Associated Press men's basketball poll after a home sweep of the Los Angeles schools.
4 days ago
Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. scores against USC in a 77-69 loss at Desert Financial Ar...
Arizona Sports

ASU men’s hoops’ surge too late to overcome USC in flat performance

It was too little, too late for Arizona State men’s basketball as the Sun Devils fell 77-69 to USC on Saturday night at Desert Financial Arena.
5 days ago
Arizona State's Frankie Collins, middle, gets fouled as he drives between UCLA's Dylan Andrews (2) ...
Jake Anderson

Arizona State lets game slip away vs. No. 5 UCLA in disappointing loss

ASU nearly pulled off its most impressive win of the season on Thursday vs. No. 5 UCLA but let it slip away with a 74-62 defeat.
7 days ago
Arizona State basketball forces OT, falls on road to Washington