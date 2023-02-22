The Arizona Cardinals’ new era under head coach Jonathan Gannon is starting to take shape.

Gannon and the Cardinals have begun filling out their coaching staff, announcing the hirings of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis on Tuesday, as well as the retention of special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers.

There are plenty of spots left to put a name on for the 40-year-old Gannon but early themes of youth and inexperience have emerged.

Here are the positions that Arizona has filled:

Offensive coordinator — Drew Petzing

The 35-year-old new play-caller of the Cardinals’ offense takes the reigns as an offensive coordinator for the first time.

His experience as an NFL coach dates back to 2014, when he began as an offensive assistant on a Minnesota Vikings staff that included Gannon.

Petzing was also an assistant wide receivers coach, assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach in Minnesota before becoming the Cleveland Browns’ tight ends coach from 2020-21 and then transitioning into the role of quarterbacks coach last season.

Defensive coordinator — Nick Rallis

Rallis, 29, is another link from Minnesota for Gannon.

The youngest coordinator in the NFL was the defensive quality control coach for the Vikings from 2018-19 before bumping up to assistant linebackers coach as well the following season. He moved to Philadelphia with Gannon in 2021 as linebackers coach working under Gannon’s DC title with the Eagles for two seasons.

Rallis immediately moved into coaching after his collegiate playing career ended in 2016 with the University of Minnesota.

Offensive line coach — Klayton Adams

Adams, 40, was not made official unlike Petzing, Rallis and Rodgers, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the hiring on Monday.

He has more coaching experience than either coordinator that dates back to 2007 as an offensive line coach for Western Washington but his NFL experience began in 2019, spending two years as the assistant offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts. He then moved into a role for the Colts as tight ends coach the previous two seasons before joining the Cardinals.

Adams in the collegiate ranks had six years in Colorado and was a co-offensive coordinator in his last year.

Special teams coordinator — Jeff Rodgers

Rodgers also held the title of assistant head coach under Kliff Kingsbury for the last four seasons in Arizona.

The 44-year-old has been with the Cardinals since 2018, taking the responsibility of special teams for then-head coach Steve Wilks.

Rodgers is the most experienced coach of the announced names thus far, with his time in the NFL going back 19 seasons across five franchises.

Tight ends — Ben Steele

The 44-year-old Steele is expected to oversee tight ends, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Steele spent 2022 with the Denver Broncos as an assistant offensive line coach. He was hired to Nathaniel Hackett’s staff before the head coach was fired mid-year and replaced in the offseason by Sean Payton.

Prior to that stint, Steele was assistant offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings (2021) and coached tight ends for the Atlanta Falcons (2020).

Steele also coached tight ends for Tampa Bay (2017-18) and spent three years with the Buccaneers (2014-16) as an offensive quality control coach. He held various on- and off-field roles at Mesa State, Colorado, California and UC Davis before joining the Bucs.

Defensive assistant — Patrick Toney

ESPN’s Chris Low, On3’s Matt Zenitz and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman report the DC is set to leave the Florida Gators, where he is co-defensive coordinator, and will join Arizona as a defensive assistant. What exactly his title will be has not been reported.

Toney immediately joined Southeastern Louisiana as a defensive assistant in 2012. He coached special teams and defensive backs there.

Toney, who is now 32 years old, made a pitstop at Sam Houston State (2015) as a secondary coach, then joined UTSA (2016-17) coaching safeties.

In 2018, Toney latched on to head coach Billy Napier’s staff at Louisiana. He coached safeties for two years before he was elevated to defensive coordinator for 2020-21.

Toney remained under Napier in a move to Florida for this past season.

Cornerbacks — Ryan Smith

Smith, a cornerbacks coach under Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern, is expected to hold the same title with Arizona, reports ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

He spent last year at Northwestern and prior was a defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach for Virginia Tech.

Smith has spent time at Elon, James Madison and Penn State, plus a year as a grad assistant at UTSA. He played football at and graduated from William & Mary in 2014.

Offensive assistant — Drew Terrell

The Cardinals are expected to hire the 31-year-old Terrell away from his post as the Washington Commanders wide receivers coach, reported CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Terrell had interviewed for Arizona’s open offensive coordinator job, but the Cardinals ended up hiring Petzing for that position.

Terrell is an Arizona native who attended Hamilton High School before playing as a receiver and punt returner at Stanford.

Terrell played four seasons at Stanford from 2009-12 and was the team’s leading wide receiver in 2012. He, current Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Andrew Luck helped lead the Cardinal to a 12-2 record and Rose Bowl victory.

He got into coaching as a graduate assistant with Virginia Tech (2014), then jumped to Michigan in the same role from 2015-17.

Terrell made the leap to the pros as an offensive quality control coach for the Carolina Panthers (2018-19) and became assistant wide receivers coach for the Commanders in 2020. In his first two years with the team, wideout Terry McLaurin posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, becoming the first person to do so in team history since Henry Ellard in 1994-96.

Follow @AZSports