The Arizona Cardinals coaching staff has taken shape.

The team announced 15 new additions to Jonathan Gannon’s coaching staff along with seven retentions on Wednesday.

Of those sticking around the organization are Spencer Whipple (pass game specialist), Kenny Bell (director, football strategy), Ronald Booker (defensive quality control), Buddy Morris (strength and conditioning), Mark Naylor (assistant strength and conditioning), Jay Razzano (coaching assistant) and Connor Senger (offensive quality control).

Among those new to the organization is passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell.

Terrell, the Washington Commanders’ wide receivers coach the past two seasons, hails from Arizona native and attended Hamilton High School before playing college ball for Stanford and eventually getting into the coaching ranks.

He’ll now assist offensive coordinator Drew Petzing in helping shape the unit and will be tasked with further developing young wideout Rondale Moore.

A full look at the latest coaching hires:

– Passing game coordinator/wide receivers: Drew Terrell

– Offensive line: Klayton Adams

– Assistant offensive line: Chris Cook

– Running backs: Autry Denson

– Defensive line: Derrick LeBlanc

– Assistant defensive line: William Peagler

– Outside linebackers: Rob Rodriguez

– Assistant to the head coach: Brandon Schwab

– Assistant special teams: Sam Sewell

– Linebackers: Sam Siefkes

– Cornerbacks: Ryan Smith

– Tight Ends: Ben Steele

– Director, football performance: Shea Thompson

– Defensive backs: Patrick Toney

– Quarterbacks: Israel Woolfork

– Director, football strategy: Kenny Bell

– Defensive quality control: Ronald Booker

– Strength and conditioning: Buddy Morris

– Assistant strength and conditioning: Mark Naylor

– Coaching assistant: Jay Razzano

– Offensive quality control: Connor Senger

– Pass game specialist: Spencer Whipple

The coaches join offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers.

