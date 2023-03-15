Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
THREADS BLOG

GCU to practice in Baylor gear after airline doesn’t deliver luggage

Mar 15, 2023, 3:02 PM
Head coach Bryce Drew of the Grand Canyon Antelopes gestures during the second half of the game aga...
Head coach Bryce Drew of the Grand Canyon Antelopes gestures during the second half of the game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds during the Western Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament Championship game at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Antelopes defeated the Thunderbirds 84-66. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)
(Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Not seeing your luggage arrive to your destination following a day of flying is a feeling not many want fresh into their trip, especially on a big business trip.

Just ask the Grand Canyon Antelopes, who have already ran into a snag in their NCAA Tournament journey.

They arrived in Denver ahead of their Friday matchup against Gonzaga no problem.

Their bags, uniforms and other athletic gear did not.

Chronicled by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, it appeared as though the Antelopes would go into their first practice of the tournament wearing regular old t-shirts.

That was until a little brotherly love shined through.

While Baylor and GCU reside in the South and West Regions of the bracket, respectively, the two schools — each led by brothers Scott and Bryce Drew — both have first-round matchups in Denver.

RELATED STORIES

So when Baylor’s Scott Drew heard his brother’s squad was in need of a helping hand, he and the Bears stepped in and offered up gear of their own for the Antelopes to practice in.

But just to be safe, Bryce Drew made a quick pitstop to the nearest Nike Store for anything else the team might need.

Luckily, GCU may only have to be the Baylor Antelopes for one practice.

Norlander adds GCU is hopeful its gear will arrive by the end of Wednesday night, giving the Antelopes enough time before their Friday afternoon tip against the Bulldogs.

Threads Blog

The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a jersey logo patch advertisement with Avnet. (Photo courtesy Ar...
Kevin Zimmerman

Diamondbacks add jersey patch ad featuring tech company Avnet

Technology company Avnet has agreed to a deal to have its logo featured as a jersey patch on the uniforms of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
1 month ago
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacts to a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Kevin Zimmerman

Devin Booker among top-selling NBA jerseys for 1st half of the season

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, who has been out since Christmas with a groin injury, has the eighth-best-selling jersey in the NBA.
2 months ago
Arizona Coyotes Desert Night third jersey (Photo via Arizona Coyotes)...
Kevin Zimmerman

Coyotes reveal Desert Night jersey designed by Rhuigi Villaseñor

The Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday dropped a new alternate jersey created by fashion designer Rhuigi Villaseñor.
2 months ago
(Screenshot/Arizona baseball Twitter)...
Wills Rice

Arizona baseball to don 1986 throwback white uniforms

The Arizona Wildcats baseball team will wear throwback 1986 white uniforms in Tucson for the 2023 season, the team unveiled Monday.
2 months ago
(Twitter Photo/@JJWatt)...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt’s cleats for final game tribute his journey

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt posted photos of cleats he will wear Sunday, and the design pays tribute to not only his playing career but his life.
2 months ago
(Twitter Photo/@HailState)...
Jake Anderson

Mississippi State honors late coach Mike Leach with ‘Pirate’ helmet decal

Both Mississippi State and USC will be honoring the late Mike Leach with "ML" helmet decals in their respective bowl games on Monday.
2 months ago
GCU to practice in Baylor gear after airline doesn’t deliver luggage