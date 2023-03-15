Not seeing your luggage arrive to your destination following a day of flying is a feeling not many want fresh into their trip, especially on a big business trip.

Just ask the Grand Canyon Antelopes, who have already ran into a snag in their NCAA Tournament journey.

They arrived in Denver ahead of their Friday matchup against Gonzaga no problem.

Their bags, uniforms and other athletic gear did not.

Chronicled by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, it appeared as though the Antelopes would go into their first practice of the tournament wearing regular old t-shirts.

That was until a little brotherly love shined through.

Hold up! Just in: As luck would have it, Scott Drew is ALSO in Denver—with Bryce. GCU and Baylor both play there Friday (in different pods). Grand Canyon's gonna practice in Baylor gear tonight 😂 "We're gonna hook 'em up. What are big brothers for!" Scott Drew just told me. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2023

While Baylor and GCU reside in the South and West Regions of the bracket, respectively, the two schools — each led by brothers Scott and Bryce Drew — both have first-round matchups in Denver.

So when Baylor’s Scott Drew heard his brother’s squad was in need of a helping hand, he and the Bears stepped in and offered up gear of their own for the Antelopes to practice in.

But just to be safe, Bryce Drew made a quick pitstop to the nearest Nike Store for anything else the team might need.

Luckily, GCU may only have to be the Baylor Antelopes for one practice.

Norlander adds GCU is hopeful its gear will arrive by the end of Wednesday night, giving the Antelopes enough time before their Friday afternoon tip against the Bulldogs.

Follow @AZSports