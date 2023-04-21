Close
Arizona Cardinals reveal new uniforms ahead of 2023 new season

Apr 20, 2023, 7:10 PM | Updated: 7:20 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) pose for a photo during a photoshoot for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) pose for a photo during a photoshoot for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) poses for a photo during a photoshoot for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

PHOENIX — It’s finally happening. The Arizona Cardinals are getting a fresh look.

After 19 years of rocking the same threads, the Cardinals will be sporting new everyday uniforms when the new season rolls around.

With the help of D.J. Humphries, Cam Thomas, James Conner, Zaven Collins, Myjai Sanders, Jalen Thompson, Rondale Moore, Marquise Brown and Kyler Murray, owner Michael Bidwill and the team debuted their new look at the Van Buren in Phoenix on Thursday night.

The biggest change in the uniforms will be the all red jerseys with an “Arizona” displayed on the front. This will be the first time the state’s name has been depicted on the jersey.

The whites have a “modern flair,” with red numbers and names on the back. Additionally, the white helmets will have a larger Cardinal depicted with new shadows surrounding it.

The blacks compliment the the alternate helmets released last season with all black jerseys and red numbers and names.

Aside from the team’s alternate black helmet this past season and Arizona’s color rush uniforms before that, the Cardinals have seen little change in the uniform department since arriving in the Valley back in 1988.

Even when the NFL moved from Reebok to Nike in 2012, Arizona’s look largely remained the same.

Outside of the brand swap, the Cardinals’ last major uniform overhaul was in 2005.

On top of that primary jersey redesign, Arizona also moved to a more aggressive and sleeker Cardinals logo on the helmet. The Cardinals had rocked the same white helmet with the bird logo look for 45 years before the change.

The chatter of getting a new look wasn’t lost on Bidwill, who had heard the buzz about fresh uniforms but wasn’t about to jump the gun.

“We look at all these things,” Bidwill told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta in 2022. “You probably know, these things, there’s a timeline for them. It takes time. Among the array of things we look at around the team, it’s on the radar.

“We’re going to honor tradition at the same time. It’s part of the array of things we look at. It’s on the radar screen.”

As the saying goes, “look good. Play good.”

For now, the Cardinals at least have that first part nailed down.

