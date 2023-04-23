The Arizona Cardinals will host a free NFL Draft watch party on the Great Lawn outside State Farm Stadium for the first round on Thursday evening.

The draft in Kansas City will be shown on giant video boards, and a fireworks show will follow the conclusion of the first 32 picks.

The venue will be open from 4-9 p.m., with the draft kicking off at 5 p.m.

The event presented quite the surprise last year, as Arizona traded its pick for wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who appeared at the event following a flight on owner Michael Bidwill’s plane.

A warm welcome to the desert 🌵 pic.twitter.com/nMcNW3RqgL — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 29, 2022

This time, the Cardinals pick at No. 3 overall or can trade it for more assets with a roster in transition and new general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Will star receiver DeAndre Hopkins be traded before or during the draft for picks?

What the Houston Texans do at No. 2 could send quarterback-deficient teams into a frenzy and put Arizona in a potentially opportune spot.

Cardinals players, alumni and cheerleaders will be in attendance signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

Other activities will include a rock wall, zipline, photo booth and kids’ interactive zone.

Arizona’s recently unveiled new jerseys will be available for purchase at the venue.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/6Bio5r9KwY — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 21, 2023

Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo will broadcast on site live from 2-6 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @AZSports