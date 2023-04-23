As many baseball fans know, the path to the big leagues can be a long and exhausting path.

Former Sun Devil baseball infield product Drew Maggi knows that firsthand, but never gave up on his dream after 13 seasons, 1,115 games and 3,847 at-bats in the minor leagues.

Maggi, 33, was able to see many youngster’s lifelong dreams come true when he was called up to play with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

“In spring training we talked about how life is like a journey. Baseball is this wonderful microcosm to everything we do and the reason we navigate every single day,” Callix Crabbe, Double-A Altoona Curve manager, told the team.

“Some of us are going to get a chance in the major league and it’s going to be one day. Some of us are going to take that one day and turn it into one plus. … This is someone that is tremendously important to this group, someone that exemplifies grit and chose to continue to fight for what he wants in life. A lot of that is having the right perspective.”

As anyone that is watching their dream play out in front of them would, Maggi had the perfect response with his arms in the air as if to imitate a boxer winning a heavyweight fight.

“Holy (expletive). Let’s (expletive) go!”

It’s been a hell of a journey for Drew Maggi. pic.twitter.com/KPjXxLSj1B — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 23, 2023

Maggi is a career .254 hitter in the minors, posted a .697 OPS, 354 RBIs and 222 stolen bases.

Maggi was originally drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 47th round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of local high school Brophy College Preparatory, but decided to attend ASU for two years.

He was drafted in the 15th round by the Pirates in 2010.

The Pirates welcome 33-year-old Drew Maggi, who’s looking to make his MLB debut pic.twitter.com/94DoJbrktN — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 23, 2023