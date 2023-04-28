The Arizona Cardinals traded down from third to 12th, then back up to No. 6 to the selection originally owned by the Detroit Lions to select Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson.

Arizona dealt the No. 12 pick, No. 34 and No. 168 picks to move back up after trading their third pick for a large package from to the Houston Texans. The Cardinals also received the No. 81 pick.

They first dealt the third and No. 105 overall picks to the Texans, who selected Will Anderson out of Alabama.

In return, the Texans sent the No. 12 and No. 33 overall picks, as well as a first- and third-rounder in the 2024 draft, to Arizona.

With the trade, the Cardinals now have seven draft picks at their disposal in 2023.

Just before the draft began, the Cardinals and Eagles settled a tampering investigation on Thursday involving the recruitment of former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s new head coach, the teams announced.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Johnson was the preferred selection by quarterback Kyler Murray, who now adds some much-needed protection on the line of scrimmage. He has experience at right guard and left tackle but could slide in an opening at left guard.

Johnson arrives to Arizona with playoff experience, helping the Buckeyes to a 41-point showing against Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

He started in 13 games last season for the Buckeyes at tackle but played guard in 2021, showing some needed versatility for the Cardinals who could use Johnson as a plug-and-play piece on the interior.

Johnson is 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds with 9.5-inch hands.

He allowed only 10 pressures and two sacks last year in his first season at left tackle.

Currently, Arizona has three starters returning to the mix in LT D.J. Humphries, RG Will Hernandez and RT Kelvin Beachum. It also figures to see a good amount of Josh Jones in 2023 following a strong showing at left tackle last year.

But beyond those four, the jury is out as to who will step up and command the left guard and center spots with Justin Pugh a free agent and Rodney Hudson heading into retirement.

The Cardinals went out and added a couple of potential starting options at guard in Dennis Daley, Elijah Wilkinson and Hjalte Froholdt, who is also in the mix at center. They also have Lecitus Smith coming off a 10-game rookie season and Marquis Hayes still looking for his first real taste of the NFL after spending 2022 on injured reserve that could fill a role.

