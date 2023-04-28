Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals select Ohio State OL Paris Johnson in draft after trade with Lions

Apr 27, 2023, 6:01 PM | Updated: 6:22 pm

paris Johnson Arizona Cardinals...

Parison Johnson was selected sixth overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2023 NFL Draft. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Cardinals traded down from third to 12th, then back up to No. 6 to the selection originally owned by the Detroit Lions to select Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson.

Arizona dealt the No. 12 pick, No. 34 and No. 168 picks to move back up after trading their third pick for a large package from to the Houston Texans. The Cardinals also received the No. 81 pick.

They first dealt the third and No. 105 overall picks to the Texans, who selected Will Anderson out of Alabama.

In return, the Texans sent the No. 12 and No. 33 overall picks, as well as a first- and third-rounder in the 2024 draft, to Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

With the trade, the Cardinals now have seven draft picks at their disposal in 2023.

Just before the draft began, the Cardinals and Eagles settled a tampering investigation on Thursday involving the recruitment of former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s new head coach, the teams announced.

Arizona took Johnson with the No. 6 overall pick after trading down from No. 3 with the Houston Texans.

The Cardinals received the No. 12 pick, the No. 33 pick, a 2024 first-rounder and a 2024 third-rounder. The Texans picked Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson with the No. 3 pick and added the No. 105 overall selection (Round 4).

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Johnson was the preferred selection by quarterback Kyler Murray, who now adds some much-needed protection on the line of scrimmage. He has experience at right guard and left tackle but could slide in an opening at left guard.

Johnson arrives to Arizona with playoff experience, helping the Buckeyes to a 41-point showing against Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

He started in 13 games last season for the Buckeyes at tackle but played guard in 2021, showing some needed versatility for the Cardinals who could use Johnson as a plug-and-play piece on the interior.

Johnson is 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds with 9.5-inch hands.

He allowed only 10 pressures and two sacks last year in his first season at left tackle.

Currently, Arizona has three starters returning to the mix in LT D.J. Humphries, RG Will Hernandez and RT Kelvin Beachum. It also figures to see a good amount of Josh Jones in 2023 following a strong showing at left tackle last year.

But beyond those four, the jury is out as to who will step up and command the left guard and center spots with Justin Pugh a free agent and Rodney Hudson heading into retirement.

The Cardinals went out and added a couple of potential starting options at guard in Dennis Daley, Elijah Wilkinson and Hjalte Froholdt, who is also in the mix at center. They also have Lecitus Smith coming off a 10-game rookie season and Marquis Hayes still looking for his first real taste of the NFL after spending 2022 on injured reserve that could fill a role.

Arizona Cardinals

2023 NFL Draft Will Anderson...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals trade No. 3 NFL Draft pick to Texans, who pick Will Anderson

The Arizona Cardinals have dealt the third and No. 105 overall pick in the NFL Draft to the Houston Texans, who selected Will Anderson out of Alabama.

18 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals Gm Monti Ossenfort (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Jake Anderson

Cardinals, Eagles settle tampering investigation with draft pick trade

The Cardinals and Eagles settled a tampering investigation on Thursday involving the recruitment of former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as Arizona's new head coach, the teams announced.

18 hours ago

Zay Flowers NFL Draft...

Jake Anderson

NFL Draft prospects flash their style at 2023 edition in Kansas City

Another year, another NFL Draft full of young fashionistas. At the 2023 edition in Kansas City, the 17 prospects hit the red carpet dressed in their best for Thursday night's first round.

18 hours ago

A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their #1 overall draft pick during the first round of ...

Arizona Sports

Here are the Arizona Cardinals’ NFL Draft selections in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals traded down from the No. 3 overall pick while on the clock to start their 2023 NFL Draft.

18 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football...

Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens agree to 5-year contract with QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle with quarterback Lamar Jackson on a five-year deal Thursday ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

18 hours ago

Arizona cardinals, monti ossenfort...

Kellan Olson

Report: Cardinals’ talks with Titans to trade down in NFL Draft are ‘serious’

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly having conversations with the Tennessee Titans about trading down, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

18 hours ago

Cardinals select Ohio State OL Paris Johnson in draft after trade with Lions