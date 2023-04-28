Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals GM Ossenfort recovers in draft after tampering blunder

Apr 27, 2023, 8:27 PM | Updated: 10:41 pm

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort...

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort speaks to reporters on Friday, April 21, 2023, ahead of the NFL Draft. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Dan Bickley's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — Grades won’t be ready for years. But I give Monti Ossenfort an ‘A’ for attitude.

The Cardinals’ rookie general manager shook off an embarrassing professional blunder revealed just before the NFL Draft commenced. He took calls, worked scenarios, juggled the numbers.

After a night spent on the clock and under a spotlight, he sounded like a kid who had just discovered rollercoasters.

“Guys, you cannot imagine how much fun I just had,” he told Arizona Sports. “It was unbelievable. It was exciting. It was intense. It was awesome. I’d like to lie and say I wasn’t giddy up there the whole time. (But) it was awesome. It was great to be a part of.”

RELATED STORIES

Translation: No matter what you think of his debut draft performance on Thursday, Ossenfort felt very comfortable in the moment, under pressure, in control of an entire organization. And judging by his tone, he thinks he did pretty well.

That’s a fair assessment. To recap:

Before the draft began, we all learned the Cardinals were being sanctioned for tampering, losing 28 spots in the third round as a penalty for impermissible contact with new head coach Jonathan Gannon while he was still Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator. It was a rookie mistake self-reported by the Cardinals and yet another embarrassing moment in the recent history of this franchise.

Tampering to obtain a legendary coach like Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick or Sean Payton? Understandable. Breaking the rules for a largely anonymous coach with no other options, a guy already held in contempt by a chunk of the Eagles fan base? Ugh.

RELATED STORIES

The news elicited a collective groan from the fan base, and later, Ossenfort publicly apologized for the blunder.

Ossenfort then traded out of the No. 3 spot for a decent haul, but nothing like the king’s ransoms we’ve seen in the past. And just when hopes were sagging on the Great Lawn and across the state of Arizona, he deftly traded back up in the draft, landing offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., the preferred protector of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

In sum, he turned picks Nos. 3, 34 and 105 into a behemoth from Ohio State, the 33rd overall pick, and first- and third-round picks in the 2024 draft. And before he turned out the lights on Day 1, he shrewdly served notice to the rest of the NFL that he isn’t in the business of giving away DeAndre Hopkins.

“I think we got better tonight,” Ossenfort said. “And I’m excited about it.”

Redemption? At the very least, this was a nice recovery from a general manager who looks like he’s built for the stress of his profession and the long rebuild ahead.

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Arizona Sports.

Arizona Cardinals

Paris Johnson Jr. at NFL Draft...

Tyler Drake

Paris Johnson ready to be a sponge as he embarks on Cardinals’ career

Paris Johnson Jr. was confident he was going to be an Arizona Cardinal by the time the first round of the NFL Draft wrapped up on Thursday.

23 hours ago

Paris Johnson Jr. walks onstage after being selected sixth overall by the Arizona Cardinals during ...

Alex Weiner

Cardinals draftee Paris Johnson Jr. felt wanted by Kyler Murray during visit

Arizona Cardinals draft pick Paris Johnson Jr. said he met quarterback Kyler Murray during his top 30 visit with the team.

23 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

Alex Weiner

Cardinals don’t expect to trade DeAndre Hopkins during draft, GM Ossenfort says

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said he does not see a DeAndre Hopkins trade happening during the draft.

23 hours ago

Paris Johnson Jr. of Ohio State looks on during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, teammates react to Paris Johnson Jr. draft pick

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is ready to get to work with his new protector, Paris Johnson Jr.

23 hours ago

Bijan Robinson at the 2023 NFL Draft...

Associated Press

Bijan Robinson, former Arizona high school star, drafted by Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons selected running back Bijan Robinson, a Salpointe Catholic High School product, with the eighth pick of the NFL Draft.

23 hours ago

paris Johnson Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals select Ohio State OL Paris Johnson in draft after trade with Lions

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered their line with Ohio State's Paris Johnson after a trade with the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft.

23 hours ago

Cardinals GM Ossenfort recovers in draft after tampering blunder