Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Blake Whiteheart best UDFA addition for Cardinals in The Athletic ranking

May 11, 2023, 3:23 PM

Blake Whiteheart scores a TD...

Blake Whiteheart #85 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons catches a 19-yard pass for a touchdown against Trenton Simpson #22 of the Clemson Tigers during the second half of their game at Truist Field on September 24, 2022 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Clemson won 51-45 in 2OT. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Cardinals added 10 undrafted rookie free agents to the mix shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

But there’s one in particular The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner believes is the best fit for the rebuilding Cardinals in Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart.

Whiteheart is a 6-foot-3, 247-pound potential H-back/flex tight end with 32 1/8-inch arms. He also can hang around the line of scrimmage as a U tight end and block with athleticism on the edge. There’s not a ton of experience here — just 13 starts in college (50 appearances) — but he was rock solid for Dave Clawson last season. If he’s a willing blocker, he’ll have a shot.

Whiteheart is coming off his best season at Wake Forest, recording 295 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 24 catches.

RELATED STORIES

He now joins a tight ends room that features Zach Ertz and Trey McBride as the team’s top options at the position.

There could, however, be opportunities for Whiteheart and other large-bodied pass catchers with Ertz still progressing from a torn ACL suffered in a Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Ertz said during voluntary workouts this offseason his target is to return by Arizona’s season opener, though understands not all knee injuries and the rehab that goes into the recovery are the same.

“Week 1 is obviously the goal. That’s about 10 months almost post-injury,” Ertz told reporters on April 11. “Unfortunately, rehabs aren’t linear progressions, so you can’t make bold statements and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to be 100%, I’m going to be my old self Week 1.’

“But I’m doing everything I can to put the best version of myself on the field each and every day and hopefully that ends up with me being ready to go Week 1.”

Arizona Cardinals

Paris Johnson introductory press conference...

Tyler Drake

Got it from his mama: Cardinals OL Paris Johnson’s charitable work a family affair

Paris Johnson's passion to give back is a credit to his mother, Monica Daniels, who has continued to push him and lead by example.

15 hours ago

Kyler Murray...

Character Counts

Kyler Murray donates to aid victims in Texas mall shooting

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has donated to help the victims of a mall shooting in his hometown of Allen, Texas.

2 days ago

Cardinals NFL Draft Combine...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals awarded waiver claim on former Browns DL Ben Stille

The Arizona Cardinals claimed defensive lineman Ben Stille off waivers from the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Garrett Williams #8 of the Syracuse Orange warms up prior to a game against the Wagner Seahawks at ...

Tyler Drake

CB Garrett Williams tabbed as favorite Cardinals draft pick in PFF ranking

Garrett Williams was listed as the favorite 2023 NFL Draft pick for the Cardinals in a recent PFF ranking that covered all 32 teams.

2 days ago

Andre Chachere #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles hits Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys at Lincol...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals claim S Andre Chachere off waivers from Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals claimed safety Andre Chachere off of waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, the team announced.

3 days ago

Owen Pappoe, NFL Draft Combine, Arizona Cardinals...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals LB Owen Pappoe went from ‘PE All-American’ to NFL

Auburn product Owen Pappoe explained his love for football now and how he got into the sport on Bickley & Marotta.

3 days ago

Blake Whiteheart best UDFA addition for Cardinals in The Athletic ranking