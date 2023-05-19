Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

THREADS BLOG

New kicks, who dis? Nike drops new Kyler Murray-inspired all-pink cleats

May 19, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:01 pm

Kyler Murray...

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray waves after the Arizona Cardinals selected Murray in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

New kicks. Who dis?

Nike on Friday released the latest edition of the Vapor Edge Pro 360 2 cleats in honor of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

The design of the new spikes was inspired by Murray’s all-pink attire when he was selected No. 1 overall by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray’s fit that night — in which he became the first athlete in history to be drafted in the first round of two sports in the same year — was inspired by “The Roaring 1920’s” and his favorite movie “The Great Gatsby.”

RELATED STORIES

The Oakland Athletics also selected Murray with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Unfortunately for Murray and Co., the Cardinals signal caller won’t be able to don his new kicks when the 2023 campaign kicks off, as the fifth-year pro is expected to miss at least the start of the season due to the lengthy rehab process of a torn ACL suffered on Dec. 12.

Arizona currently has five quarterbacks on the roster in Murray, veteran backup Colt McCoy, David Blough, Jeff Driskel and rookie Clayton Tune, who the Cardinals drafted in the fifth round (No. 139 overall) last month.

However, due to an undisclosed injury, McCoy could miss some time in the offseason as well.

Threads Blog

(Cincinnati Reds Twitter photo)...

Wills Rice

Cincinnati Reds release new Nike City Connect uniforms and logo

The Cincinnati Reds are the newest team to receive and unveil their City Connect jerseys on Saturday from Nike.

7 days ago

Chris Paul Suns-Nuggets pregame fit...

Haboob Blog

Charles Barkley predicts big Chris Paul game because of his pregame fit

Charles Barkley's analysis said Chris Paul was set to have a big game because of his Russell Westbrook-esque fit.

19 days ago

Kevin Durant dons a Nike hoodie...

Kevin Zimmerman

Kevin Durant signs lifetime contract with Nike

Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract agreement, the Phoenix Suns star announced on Boardroom.

22 days ago

Zay Flowers NFL Draft...

Jake Anderson

NFL Draft prospects flash their style at 2023 edition in Kansas City

Another year, another NFL Draft full of young fashionistas. At the 2023 edition in Kansas City, the 17 prospects hit the red carpet dressed in their best for Thursday night's first round.

23 days ago

Devin Booker PE of the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2...

Arizona Sports

Nike to release Devin Booker PE of Zoom GT Cut 2

Nike continues building up Suns guard Devin Booker's eventual landing point of having his own signature sneaker.

26 days ago

The Clippers are using replica Suns jerseys for their practices, including this one of Kevin Durant...

Austin Scott

Brandon Boston is KD: Clippers scout team uses replica Suns jerseys

The Clippers have decided to use replica Suns jerseys in practice leading up to their playoff series that starts on Sunday. Interesting ...

1 month ago

New kicks, who dis? Nike drops new Kyler Murray-inspired all-pink cleats