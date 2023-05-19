New kicks. Who dis?

Nike on Friday released the latest edition of the Vapor Edge Pro 360 2 cleats in honor of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

The design of the new spikes was inspired by Murray’s all-pink attire when he was selected No. 1 overall by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray’s fit that night — in which he became the first athlete in history to be drafted in the first round of two sports in the same year — was inspired by “The Roaring 1920’s” and his favorite movie “The Great Gatsby.”

The Oakland Athletics also selected Murray with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Unfortunately for Murray and Co., the Cardinals signal caller won’t be able to don his new kicks when the 2023 campaign kicks off, as the fifth-year pro is expected to miss at least the start of the season due to the lengthy rehab process of a torn ACL suffered on Dec. 12.

Arizona currently has five quarterbacks on the roster in Murray, veteran backup Colt McCoy, David Blough, Jeff Driskel and rookie Clayton Tune, who the Cardinals drafted in the fifth round (No. 139 overall) last month.

However, due to an undisclosed injury, McCoy could miss some time in the offseason as well.

